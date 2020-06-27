Press Release

June 27, 2020 Senators mourn demise of Sen. Revilla Sr. Senators mourn the demise of legendary action star turned politician Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., who succumbed to heart failure Friday afternoon, June 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Sen. Bong Revilla Jr. confirmed the news in a Facebook video yesterday. "Wala na po ang tatay ko (My father is gone)," a teary-eyed Revilla said. Senate President Vicente Sotto III conveyed last night his condolences to the Revilla family, saying the elder Revilla had a kind and good heart. "I share the grief of the family of my good friend and former colleague, former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., 'Don Ramon' to many of us, on his passing this afternoon. His love for the masses and his deep concern for the welfare of our underprivileged brothers and sisters was an inspiring light that laid down the parameters of authentic public service," he said. Sotto, who worked with Revilla from the 9th Congress in 1992 until the 12th Congress in 2004, said the elder Revilla taught him that "public adulation was not and should never be used as a benchmark for who and what a true public servant is." "As our nation mourns his passing, may his family be comforted with the fact that their patriarch was well loved by the people. Thank you for the friendship and the lessons, Don Ramon. May your soul rest in eternal peace," Sotto said. Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri said Revilla was a real-life hero who had a profound influence on the country. He said Revilla did well in all his endeavors-as an actor, producer and politician. "Ramon Revilla did it all, and he did it all well. His films entertained and shaped generation upon generation of Filipino audiences. As an actor, he was so good in making us believe in his characters' outsize strength and invincibility that I can hardly believe that he's gone," Zubiri said. "What was truly remarkable about him was that his real-life work easily overshadowed the heroics of his film roles. He was a hero both on and off screen," he added. Zubiri said Revilla was a hardworking public servant who championed vital measures that put the country on tract to development. He said Revilla fought for infrastructure development as a gateway to economic development. He attributed the infrastructure projects today to the roots of Revilla's work who he called the Father of the Public Works Act for his authorship of Republic Act 8150. Sen. Richard Gordon expressed his sympathy to the Revilla family. He said the elder Revilla was not only a legendary public servant when he was a member of the Senate, but was also a legend in the movie industry. "To Bong and the rest of the Revilla family, I'm extremely sorry for your father's passing. I hope the warmth and sympathy of numerous friends who love and cherish him will provide comfort in this moment of grief," Gordon said. "My wife, Kate, and I offer prayers and condolences. Keep strong always, Bong. We are behind you," he added. Senators Win Gatchalian and Sonny Angara likewise expressed their sympathy on tweeter. Born Jose Acuna Bautista in Imus, Cavite, Revilla completed his Bachelor's Degree in Commerce at the Far Eastern University. He served at the Customs Bureau as Sr. Intelligence Officer with the rank of Major from 1965-1972 as head of the Secret Service Unit. In 1992, he won in the senatorial race. He became known as the Father of the Public Works Act for his authorship of Republic Act 8150, which was signed into law by President Fidel V. Ramos on September 8, 1995. The act identified the infrastructure projects to be pursued all over the country, including remote and less developed barangays. The infrastructure projects are important in the movement of goods and services in and out of the country. The program also known as the Public Works and Highways Infrastructure Program Act of 1995, specifies the State's policy on infrastructure development. He also batted for tougher drug laws to stop the spread of illegal drugs in the country and worked for the advancement of the Philippine Motion Picture Industry.