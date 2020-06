Dispatch from Crame No. 830:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the proposal of Rep. Paolo Duterte, et al. to change the name of NAIA

Change the name of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to Paliparang Pandaigdig ng Pilipinas (PPP)?

Ano na namang kabalbalan ito?

The lawmakers pushing for it has a distorted sense of nationalism, if at all. Such a proposal is devoid of any salutary objective. It's plain and simple politics. And stupidity.