June 27, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 829:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the concealment and deceit in Duterte's 13th weekly report Pagtatago, pag-iwas, at pagpasa. Yan ang tema ng 13th weekly report ni Duterte sa Congressional Oversight Committee ukol sa COVID-19 response ng kanyang administrasyon. At hindi lang isa o dalawang departamento o ahensya ang dedma at patay-malisya sa pagbibigay ng importanteng impormasyon. Animo'y nagsabwatan ang buong sangay ng ehekutibo sa ilalim ni Duterte na pagtaguan o lantarang linlalingin ang taumbayan sa tunay na kalagayan ng palakad nila sa panahon ng pandemya. One glaring omission in Duterte's 13th weekly report (submitted last Monday) pertains to vital data that was previously made available from: (a) DSWD on the number of families (4Ps and non-4Ps) they have served so far and the funds for cash aid that have been utilized; (b) DOLE on the number of workers who have so far benefitted under their programs TUPAD (for informal economy workers) and CAMP (for formal workers); and (c) DTI-SSS on the total amount of wage subsidies given to workers in the small businesses. There was also no update from the DSWD about its plan, if any, with respect to still unserved poor families in the 1st tranche of cash aid. There are still about 291,000 low-income families -including more than 48,000 4Ps households (the poorest of the poor) - that have been left behind without any financial assistance, the original deadline of the 1st tranche of which was April 30, or almost 2 months ago. Dahil ba sa nabuhay naman sila matapos ang tatlong buwan na walang ayuda ay OK na pabayaan na lang silang tuluyan ng pamahalaan? Wala ring datos o paliwanag man lang sa kung anong plano para sa 2nd tranche of cash aid. Ang nasa report ay ang pagbaling ng sisi sa LGUs sa sobrang pagkaantala ng ayuda sa 1st tranche na kesyo makulit daw na nagpadagdag ang mga Mayors ng mga hindi kwalipikadong sektor at pagpapasingit ng mga wala naman daw sa listahan ng mga benepisyaryo, at mga insidente raw ng pananakot at harassment sa mga DSWD personnel. Hindi syempre nila inamin na naging mitsa ng kalituhan at pagkaantala ang sala-salabat na guidelines, ang kawalan ng maaasahang database ng mga mahihirap na pamilya, at ang pagpataw ng "quota system" sa mga LGUs. On the matter of slow rate of hiring of temporary healthcare workers, the DOH cited some "difficulties" behind the bottlenecks, e.g., low uptake/no takers, lack of reliable transportation, and poor perception of biosafety/infection control protocols. Of course, the DOH would not admit that these so-called difficulties are primarily of its own making, such as those that have arisen from the delayed release of the Special Risk Allowance (SRA) and the failure to improve the employment package for the newly hired. At hindi lamang pagpapalusot ang mapapansin sa 13th weekly report ni Duterte. May mga mahahalagang seksyon sa mga dating ulat na tinanggal na nila. Wala na ang bahagi ukol sa pagtulong sa mga kababaihan, mga bata at iba pang bulnerableng grupo. Wala na rin ang patungkol sa pagsugpo ng cybercrimes sa panahon ng pandemya. Masahol pa: inalis na sa ulat ni Duterte ang seksyon ukol sa paggamit ng pondo ng gobyerno. Ito ang bagay na nakakabahala at dapat makisangkot ang lahat. Atas mismo ng RA 11469 o Bayanihan Act na matapat na maipaliwanag ng administrasyon kung saan kinukuha at paano ginugugol ang pera ng taumbayan para tugunan ang pandemya. Tahimik din ang 13th weekly report, gaya sa mga naunang pag-uulat, ukol sa mga detalye at impormasyon kaugnay ng mga utang natin na lumobo na sa $6.51 bilyon mula sa World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), at Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Mga utang itong babayaran nating lahat kaya may pakialam dapat tayo. This patent attempt of Duterte and his Cabinet at suppressing, twisting, and manipulating data and information relevant to the government's overall response to the pandemic is a direct affront to the spirit of public accountability and an assault upon the right of the people to information from their own government. Complete, accurate and timely data are vital arteries of responsible leadership and good governance. Didn't US Senator Ted Kennedy once said that "[i]ntegrity is the lifeblood of democracy, and deceit is a poison in its vein"? Kung wala sa panig ng katotohanan at pananagutan si Duterte, nasaang panig kaya s'ya? (Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 829 here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._829)