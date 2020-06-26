On the passing of former senator, Ramon Revilla Sr.

"I share the grief of the family of my good friend and former colleague, former Sen. Ramon Revilla Sr., 'Don Ramon' to many of us, on his passing this afternoon. The pain of losing someone we love leaves a deep hole in our hearts which no one can ever replace.

Don Ramon had a kind and good heart. His love for the masses and his deep concern for the welfare of our underprivileged brothers and sisters was an inspiring light that laid down the parameters of authentic public service. He has taught me that public adulation is not and should never be used as a benchmark for who and what a true public servant is.

As our nation mourns his passing, may his family be comforted with the fact that their patriarch was well loved by the people.

Thank you for the friendship and the lessons, Don Ramon. May your soul rest in eternal peace."