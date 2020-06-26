Press Release

June 26, 2020 On the Reported Plan to Call for a Special Session More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/06/26/on-the-reported-plan-for-a-special-session-on-economic-stimulus/ Before a special session is called, it is best for the Executive Department and Congress to first agree on a mutually acceptable legislative measure to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the social and economic problems that beset our country. That way, we won't be wasting our time. However, as long as the Department of Health is incompetently led and the health issue cannot be addressed appropriately, we will be in a Sisyphus-like situation. Worse, we will just be throwing away our country's very limited resources that could bring us neck-deep in debt with no solution in sight. It's bad enough that we will be forced to scrounge and even borrow just to augment our already limited funds. It's infuriating if we lose it all - and more - to incompetence.