Press Release

June 26, 2020 Ambush interview of Sen. Win Gatchalian on DepEd school opening, GMRC, Bayanihan 2.0, Meralco, quarantine protocols, Jeepneys & SONA DepEd school opening Q: Your assessment on DepEd's preparedness for the opening of classes in August given yung statements nila kahapon. SEN WIN: Para sa akin I'm giving them until July 15 to come up with a much more in-depth assessment and recommendation. Nakikita ko na patuloy yung kanilang paghahanda, ang kanilang pagbibigay ng training. We need to give them enough time para i-assess kung ano yung mga magiging recommendations natin come Aug 24. So yesterday, nakita natin na only 40% of teachers have been trained; tapos yung mga materyales hindi pa napi-print; but these are on-going concerns. Just to be faith to DepEd, nakikita ko, para sa akin, yung assessment date, is July 15. Because by July 15 dito rin na ilalabas yug TV and radio programs; and at the same time, magkakaroon din ng dry run ng distance learning. So more or less that would be the date to recommend what will be the next steps - if ever - na kulang pa rin yung prepararions. Q: Is one month enough time considering that some schools are located in mountainous regions and far-flung areas? SEN WIN: Talagang we don't have the luxury of time, hindi siya... we really have to double time in order to train all the teachers. We're talking about 800,000 teachers and 23 million students. So for example, kung ang gagawin natin ay distance learning through self-learning modules, we have to print 23 million self-learning modules nationwide. So hindi ganun kadali yun. At dahil ngayon nasa COVID pa tayo, kaya yung mga printing press, logistical issues, hindi siya normal. So it's not, of course, time is of the essence, masikip talaga na masikip, that's why I'm giving until July 15 para makita kung ano yung mga next steps. So if ever, by July 15, makikita natin na talagang kulang pa rin yung trainings, mga gamit, then we will recommend to move school opening after Aug. 24. Q: Anong date ninyo recommended ang opening if ever hindi pa prepared by July 15? SEN WIN: Mahirap pang sabihin ngayon, 'no, because it will really depend on the preparation and on how DepEd is implementing it. Pero ang nakita ko kahapon, DepEd is doing its very best para ma-achieve natin yung school opening ng Aug 24. Nakita naman natin na gumagalaw. Pero we have to be realistic, dahil nga ang DepEd ay napakalaki at marami tayong mga estudyanteng aabutin, kung hindi aabot... Ako, I am not going to recommend to continue to Aug 24 kung kulang yung self-learning modules, kung yung mga teachers natin hindi ready. Dahil kung hindi tayo ready, walang matututunan yung bata, at magsasayang lang tayo ng pera. Kaya ang importante yung readiness natin. At yung an gaming mino-monitor ngayon, at we're giving ourselves until July 15 para makita kung ready Na tayo o hindi. Q: Yung isang recommendation ng DepEd was to tap retired teachers and fresh graduates to tutor or provide some form of intervention for students who do not have access to the internet. How feasible is this? Would you recommend or back this proposal given that most retired teachers are senior citizens who are not recommended to go out during the pandemic? SEN WIN: It's partly... kumbaga, I would say, it's a half recommendation or a half support because yung mga education, mga estudyante na kumukuha ng Education, especially in 3rd and 4th year, puwede silang mag-tutor sa kanilang mga communities. Puwede silang lumabas, magturo. But of course, this will be challenging dahil they have to practice social distancing, make sure meron silang PPEs, pero puwede yun. Doon sa mga retired teachers, puwede rin pero hindi naman sila puwedeng lumabas nang malayo, dahil lahat ng retired teachers natin ay senior citizens na. So if it's around the community, kunwari, kapitbahay lang, or malapit lang, puwede yun. So again, it's a good suggestion but hindi tayo puwedeng umasa dun dahil kung 23 million ang students natin, we have to find 23 million tutors. So that would be an impossible number. But it's a good innovation that we can use but ang pinakaimportante dito... ang nakikita kong pinakamahalaga pa rin are teachers should be trained 100% (all 800,000 should be trained on distance learning), our modules are ready, because kung wala nito, walang hahawakan ang mga estudyante natin, wala silang matututunan. And number 3, the assessment of the student. Because ang ayaw natin pagtapos ng one year, walang natutunan yung estudyante. Sayang ang pera. So importante naa-assess din natin sila kung nasaan sila. Hindi rin natin puwede silang ipasa kung talagang wala naman silang natutunan. So importante rin na yung assessment system natin ay maayos at ready na rin. Q: Nire-recommend ng DOST yung learning modules nila. Upon checking today,medyo may difficulty to access these materials and from what I understand, grades 1 to 8 pa lang. Including this and what happened yesterday, ano po yung nakikita niyong kailangang i-recommend ng Committee in preparation for the school year. SEN WIN: Actually we will recommend to DepEd to use the DOST modules na lang. They had the foresight two years ago, dahil two years na nilang tinatrabaho 'to, kaya yung kanilang Math and Science eh nakaporma na siya in blended learning form. So meron na silang videos na nai-upload online, meron na rin silang modules na naka-online format na. So ang recommendation ko to save time is we can tap into that. At ang sabi nila hindi naman ito para sa Philippine Science High School. This can be used in all science and math schools. Kahapon si Usec Solidum was present and I'm very happy nga that he showed us this project of theirs in DOST. Malaking bagay 'yan dahil kaagad we can use the blended learning format right away. Q: Kailangan lang definitely ng adjustments dahil medyo technical yung mga nasa DOST websites? SEN WIN: I think may mga fine-tuning na lang 'yan we just have to make sure na yung kanilang curriculum is in line with DepEd's curriculum. Ang DOST kasi under sa kanya yung Philippine Science High School eh, kumbaga different department. But the way I understand it yesterday, yung curriculum naman nila is for all types of schools so we just have to make them talk and make sure na yung curriculum is in line with the DepEd curriculum. Q: Will the Committee recommend additional budget to both departments kasi yung DepEd sinasabi nila na kulang talaga and same with the DOST. SEN WIN: Actually 'yan yung recommendation ko sa Bayanihan 2.0, one of which is to allocate some portion for the Learning Continuity Plan ng DepEd. For example, very basic, like yung internet ng mga teachers. Nagwe-webinar sila ngayon and maraming mga teachers ginagamit ang kanilang load for data. Marami rin nauubusan na talaga so we should allocate some portion in the Bayanihan 2.0 to support the Learning Continuity Plan. Although syempre malaking debate yan kasi yung DOF meron lang silang 140 billion. But the point of the matter there is part of our recovery program is for students to already go back to school through distance learning. And we need to make sure that that is happening. We'll just have to fine-tune the numbers para matuloy naman yung distance learning ng ating mga estudyante. Q: You have these three criteria: all teachers are trained, modules are ready, and then the assessment of students. If, halimbawa, may isang nagkulang among these requirements ano ang magiging stand ng committee, will you still allow or support the opening of classes on August 24? SEN WIN: That's a very good question, if itong tatlo, we analyzed and assessed are not ready, then we will recommend that we postpone it. Maybe by one month or a few days, or a few weeks. Ang kagandahan yung batas approved na, subject to the signature of the President, at now may flexibility na ang Presidente na i-move yung class opening. Nung una kasi nakapako yan sa last day of August eh, so ngayon may flexibility na i-move into a later date. Ang importante dito ay huwag masayang yung pera. Baka nagmamadali tayo, nagpi-print tayo pero pagdating sa estudyante, hindi naman siya natututo. So since now we have that law and flexible na, we can actually recommend to DepEd to move it a bit to make sure that they are ready, and our teachers are ready dahil ang teachers natin ang gagalaw dito on the ground. Q: Do you think it necessary na si Presidente magsabi this early if he wants to adjust the school calendar? SEN WIN: It's too early pa, in my assessment. In due fairness naman to DepEd, they're moving. Kausap ko sila on a regular basis and we just have to give them some more time kaya nga nilagay ko is July 15 as my recommended date. In due fairness to them, they're moving and I know for a fact na talagang nagpre-prepare all the way to the school level. Q: Kahapon may admission yung DepEd na 40% pa lang nag-undergo ng webinar nila sa distance learning. Nagkaroon ba ng mapping kung sino sa 23 million students ang may access sa distance learning? SEN WIN: Yan yung tanong ni Senator Binay kahapon eh and very basic yun na may mapping tayo. Alam ba natin kung ilang estudyante ang may internet connection? Ilang estudyante ang merong laptop o smartphone or computer? Eto yung mga basic na tanong na wala pa eh. Tinignan ko yung enrolment form ng estudyante meron doong parang maliit na survey at tinatanong ang estudyante kung meron silang connectivity. Iyon ang iko-collate ngayon para makita natin kung ilan talaga ang mga estudyanteng may connectivity o wala. Hiningi naming yung data sa DepEd and we requested for next week to submit to us the data. That's a good question kasi basic yan eh. Q: Ilan dapat yung minimum number of students na dapat may connectivity at gadgets? SEN WIN: Hindi ako masyadong optimistic dyan dahil alam naman natin na even in Metro Manila, may mga batang walang internet connectivity. So I'm not very optimistic na karamihan may internet, tingin ko wala, so talagang pupunta tayo sa tinatawag nating self-learning modules. Bibigyan ang estudyante ng mga modules, at yung modules na 'yon naka-design for self-learning, nakita ko na 'yon eh. So yung bata ia-assess after one week, magkakaroon ng parang small quiz at titignan ng teacher kung natututo siya o hindi. So ganun yung cycle ng pagtuturo this time around. Mahirap siya, it's not going to be perfect to be honest about it, especially na bago lang tayo sa ganyan. Nothing pa rin can replace face-to-face learning, face-to-face is still the best in our setup. Q: Pilipinas lang po ba among ASEAN countries ang hindi naghahanda for face-to-face learning? SEN WIN: Yesterday, nag-present yung COCOPEA, at hindi buong ASEAN pero meron doong a few countries and what I've seen from their presentation, tayo lang ang walang face-to-face, lahat may face-to-face, yung iba distance learning. In fact, may nakita akong video kahapon eh in Bangkok, Thailand, face-to-face na sila eh, of course may distancing, may mask, may PPE. And in ASEAN, second tayo to Indonesia na pinakamaraming case but Indonesia, I understand may face-to-face pa rin. Q: Tingin niyo ba sir, hindi doable? SEN WIN: Ako, I would rather take the side of caution, lalo na ngayon na very uncertain ang situation natin. Hindi siya bumababa. Very emotional ang parents pagdating sa school opening. That's why we want to make sure the parents are comfortable also. Kapag nakikita nila na tumataas ang cases, ang instinct talaga ay wag palabasin ang bata. So it is best to err on the side of caution so the parents will be comfortable in sending their kids to school. Q: Hindi ba kawawa ang teachers sa setup ng distance learning? SEN WIN: Kaya nga kahapon, pina-walkthrough ko yung DepEd para ma-visualize natin kung ano iyong nangyari at makikita natin kung feasible or hindi. Of course, in theory, pwede sabihin na tawagan iyong estudyante, i-tutor iyong estudyante. Imagine mo, kung may isang estudyante na hirap sa mathematics, tapos tatawagan ng teacher at i-tutor sa telepono, baka nakalipas ang isang oras hindi pa sila tapos. There are lots of complications talaga and it is very difficult to answer it now because hindi pa tapos ang self-learning modules. We need to look at the self-learning modules also, yung quality noon. Hopefully, itong self-learning modules will be effective enough so that the teacher support will be minimal na lang and it will be limited to those na mga estudyante na hindi kayang sumabay. The design of the self-learning modules is very important. Dahil kung ang self-learning modules natin ay magiging effective, minimal na lang ang intervention ng teacher, yung once a week kaya na yun dahil marami naman tayong teachers on the ground na pwedeng sumuporta. Q: Sir what about yung sa laptop? Hindi ba too late in the game na? July na next week wala pa daw mapagkukuhanan ng laptop kahit 10% lang yung walang access to gadgets? So mapipilitan yung teachers na gamitin yung sarilli nilang gadgets? SEN WIN: Sa ngayon talaga, alam ko for a fact yung mga teachers sarili nilang gamit yung lahat. Marami sa mga teachers natin pumapasok ng school dahil nga bawal lumabas so sa bahay sila nagtatrabaho gamit yung sarili nilang laptop, sariling load at marami talaga sariling kusa. I admire our teachers wala ako masasabi, so far may reklamo pero tuloy-tuloy pa rin yung kanilang trabaho. So it's really up to the government to support them. Ako nakita ko yung laptop bibigyan tig-isa hindi kakayanin yan. Knowing our budget limitations hindi kakayanin yan. Ang best support that we can do is load is number one, ,making sure that may connectivity sila at pwedeng gamitin muna yung school as a WiFi hub, gamitin na muna natin yun para libre yung kanilang connectivity. Pero yung tig-isa na laptop mukhang mahirap talaga yun. Q: So impossible dream pala yan Sir? SEN WIN: Impossible dream yan. Tingin ko hindi mangyayari yun. Q: Clarify ko lang, by July 15 kailangan deretso kumpleto na dapat yung report ng DepEd? SEN WIN: At least naman substantial yung compliance nila by July 15 meaning at least man lang mga 80% yung compliance because by August, printing na eh, distribution, preparation na. so mahirap naman August nag te-train pa tayo. By July 15 at least substantial compliance, so about 80% of their requirements. Q: Self-learning modules coming from DOST? Iba kasi yung learning curve sa mga Science schools compared sa ibang public schools? Paano po yun? SEN WIN: The way I understand it sa DOST, yung module na ginawa nila can be implemented in our public schools, hindi siya limited sa Philippine Science High School. So I just need to let DOST and DepEd talk to see if yung curriculum nila is a match but from what I understand it's a match, it was really designed to be implemented in our public schools. Ang kagandahan dun tapos na, ready to go na yun but for Math and Science lang. Q: Capacity of students to actually learn? SEN WIN: Definitely kung yung Science High School mahihirapan talaga sa public schools dahil iba ang level na yun eh. pero yung ginawa ng DOST can be implemented in our public school systems hindi siya for Science High School alone pwede siya for regular schools. Q: Kung yung laptop impossible dream ano yung remedy doon? SEN WIN: Right now ang ginagawa ng DepEd yung pag-download nung self-learning module ginagawa na nila sa eskwelahan dahil lahat ng eskwelahan may computer. So for example yung mga teachers walang laptop, pupunta sila sa eskwelahan doon sila magda-download. Doon sa mga merong laptop ginagawa nila sa bahay yun, nakita ko na yun eh pero yung mga wala talagang mapipilitan silang pumunta ng eskwelahan para doon sila mag-download ng materyales. Q: Hindi ba issue ang copyright? Kung ipho-photo copy? SEN WIN: Hindi naman dahil ito ay modules na developed ng DepEd and DepEd can create their own modules so hindi naman magiging issue ang copyright. Q: Klaro ba kung anong klaseng training na dapat nilang i-undergo para sa online? SEN WIN: Very challenging talaga yan, ang nakikita ko is problem diyan is paano kung yung bata ay nahihirapan? Alam naman natin may mga batang may mas kailangan ng tulong. How do you help the child? Kasi maiiwanan at maiiwanan siya. Yung phone might not be enough dahil alam natin may tutor nga one on one para matutukan mo talaga, may ganyan na complication kaya diyan itre-train yung teacher kung paano i-handle yung situations kung yung bata hirap, anong pwedeng methodology ang pwedeng gamitin, tawagan niyo ba? Or baka si Teacher naman negative, tapos yung bata naman negative baka pwedneg puntahan sa bahay. Tingin ko magkakaroon siguro ito ng home tutoring kung talagang hirap yung bata. Allowed naman yan under the process. Q: Would it help kung mga theatre actors magbigay din ng pointers, motivational speakers para bigyan ng training ang teachers to get the attention of the learners? SEN WIN: They will unveil yung tv and radio system program by July 15, let's see how they will deliver education in that sense, pwede naman kung makakatulong yung motivational speakers, I think they can tap their talent. GMRC Q: Kahapon na-sign na into law yung GRMC although kailangan pa yun ng IRR. Pag wala bang IRR, pwede na ba siyang isama sa school curriculum, do you find this necessary? SEN WIN: Yung normal process natin dapat may IRR. But in this case kasi ang GMRC tinuturo na ngayon sa DepEd pero hindi what is required in the law. So ang nakikita ko rito, pwede nang ipasok yan sa curriculum at I think ang implementing document can be a very simple Department Order. Kasi ginagawa na 'yan ngayon eh. And i-tweak na lang yung ginagawa nila ngayon, it's not as if na zero siya na ginagawa na. So first of all, I want to thank si Senator Zubiri and Senator Villanueva for pushing this. Kailangan na kailangan na natin 'to and we'll try to see if this can be part of the 2020 school year considering nga na maraming nangyayari ngayon but since this is a law, dapat i-implement na right away 'to. But we'll give DepEd some time to adjust and see how we can include this in the present curriculum. Bayanihan 2.0 Q: On Bayanihan 2.0, Malacanang on the possibility of them asking for a special session for this. What do you think? SEN WIN: As long as there's uncertainty, the Executive needs that flexibility to realign budgets in the GAA. Anything can happen eh. This thing can surge again, at pag nag-surge 'yan kailangan mabilis naglilipat ng pera para bumili ng mga gamit, mabilis naglilipat ng pera para makatulong sa tao. So that flexibility is important in times of uncertainty dahil hindi naman pwedeng balik ng balik sa Kongreso kung meron tayong second or third wave. Sa ngayon nakikita ko, still very uncertain kaya nga dapat ipagpatuloy pa rin natin iyong Bayanihan 2.0 para mabigyan natin ng flexibility in terms of budgeting ang Executive side. Q: Ang napag-usapan is P140 billion budget, is that enough or is that too small? SEN WIN: Definitely, it's not enough. If you listened to the hearing of Senator Angara, he conducted an almost eight-hour hearing and talagang it's not enough. So what I'm seeing right now is a combination of monetary and fiscal approach, but I still believe that we should increase the fiscal side to about P300 billion, we computed. Sa akin ang pinakamahalaga ay trabaho eh, we need to save the jobs. We need to preserve the jobs. And in order to do that our computation is about, at the very minimum, P300 billion and that's double what is being recommended by the Executive, but it's not exorbitant naman that we can still manage our fiscal deficit and our debt to GDP ratio. Kumbaga an additional of P160 billion to preserve jobs is well worth because you still have demand, at least yung demand side mo naaalagagan. Q: Saan po gagamitin yung P160 billion? SEN WIN: Marami nang mekanismo ang pamahalaan to preserve jobs, nandyan na yung SBWS, nandyan na yung CAMP. At nasabi nga ni Secretary Bello the other day na DOLE will launch another program to preserve jobs. Actually hindi kami nag-usap, but we're thinking the same. Because pag nawala na yung trabaho, nawalan ng trabaho yung tao, yung job security niya nawala, yung kanyang security of tenure nawala, wala naman siyang kikitain. So mechanism I'm thinking is to give companies either subsidies or loans, pero gamitin mo ito to preserve employment of your employees para hindi sila umalis at tuloy-tuloy pa rin yung kanilang pagkuha ng sweldo. Q: Do you think with Sec. Duque at the helm of DOH, magiging effective pa din ang second phase ng bayanihan? SEN WIN: To be honest about it, yung nangyayari sa Cebu ngayon - I don't want to point fingers - but yung Cebu should've been expected. Nag ECQ ngayon ang Cebu, baka iyong buong province ay mag-ECQ din. But we have to remember, everytime na nag-ECQ ang livelihood ng tao ang tinatamaan. Marami ang nawawalan ng trabaho. Marami ang nawawalan ng kita. As much as possible, magtuloy tayo sa GCQ or sa CQ. Since bumalik tayo, nakita ko na it could've been avoided kung mayroong testing centers. Tinignan ko kung may testing centers doon at nakita ko nasa 1,000 pa lang. My point of the matter there is foresight is very important. Narealize ko na in time of pandemic, importante na ang leader ng health department ay may foresight - nakikita na niya kung ano ang mangyayari at nagrereact na siya ngayon kung ano ang mangyayari. That's the job of the health secretary. Iyong mga generals - sila Gen. Cimatu, Gen. Galvez - pumasok na lang ang mga ito reactive na lang eh. But they can only do much. Kaya ang trabaho ng Health Secretary is to give that foresight and to advise the president na baka mangyari ito kaya gawin na natin ito. He is supposed to be the expert in pandemics and in public health. It is really job of the Health Secretary to see farther than the President, to see farther from all of us and recommend to us what to do now. Q: Hindi mataas expectation niyo? SEN WIN: Marami nang tumutulong gaya ni General Cimatu, Gen. Galvez, and they have been very effective. Implementors ang mga ito. I'm still optimistic dahil may reinforcement naman na gumagalaw. Q: What do you think should be done para hindi masayang ang special session? What are the non-negotiables sa Bayanihan so that it will pass? SEN WIN: From our experience with Bayanihan 1, sa Bayanihan 1 nagkaroon ng preliminary meetings and there were principles that were agreed already. That's why nagka-special session at natapos natin iyon within one day, 2 a.m. na natapos, in principle, may mga agreements na. Ang pinakamahalaga dito ay magkaroon na agad ng agreement principle wise. During the last discussion on Bayanihan 2.0, maraming pinropose ang mga senators na hindi naman agreeable sa DOF, yung DOF naman may mga proposals na hindi agreeable sa mga senators kaya walang meeting of the minds. It is important first to agree in principle kung ano ba yung mga items that we need to fund and we need to maintain. One of which is the flexibility of realigning items in the budget. That is very important. In fact, it is the most important feature of the Bayanihan 2. Second, how do you allocate that Php140 billion, because prioritization is very important. To be honest, personally, I don't agree to that amount because it is the smallest fiscal stimulus proposal in the entire world. Nakikita ko yung iba, 20% of GDP, iyong iba even more. Sa atin, maliit talaga. My proposal is at least Php300 billion and that is to preserve jobs. But having said that, in the Bayanihan 2, what is important is: 1. the feature to realign budgets 2. Continue to support the health initiatives, meaning testing centers and contact tracing and 3. Preserve jobs. Alam natin 5 million ang nawalan ng trabaho sa bansa and it will escalate pa dahil ang buong mundo is under recession. So this three should be prioritized. Number 4, because education is part of the recovery, we also need at least a minimum support for education so that they can implement the learning continuity plan. Q: Is that acceptable to you to just go around.. SEN WIN: Sa akin, ang important now is to preserve the jobs. What's important now is that people will have some assurance that they will not be laid off or some assurance that they will take home something to their families. Ito kasi yung nakikita kong mangyayari. If you don't preserve jobs, mawawalan sila ng kita, pag nawalan sila ng kita, pupunta din sa gobyerno through social services. Pupunta sa local government units, pupunta sa DSWD ang government again will be selective whom to help. We don't want to play Gods when we help our constituents. As much as possible we want to help all of them. That's why, in my hierarchy, job preservation is important. If you look at the other stimulus, may support sa tourism, may support sa MSMEs, may support sa non-essential businesses. What is most important is nape-preserve ang trabaho ng mga tao at mayroon siyang naiuuwi sa kanilang mga pamilya. Kung wala, definitely, either the LGU or the DSWD ang sasalo ng kanyang basic necessities. Meralco Q: Reklamo sa bill ng Meralco? Maynilad lumobo so paano yung remedy? SEN WIN: Basically ang tingin ko dito, yung May ko (Meralco billing statement) obviously hindi ito accurate, in-estimate lang nila ito, ipinatong lang nila dito sa June (billing statement) pero tinitignan ko yung bill ang sinasabi nila June ang konsumo ko, gusto ko makita is ano ba yung pinatong niyo sa May (billing statement). Sinasabi nila estimate ang May, ang sinasabi naman nila June is actual consumption, hindi naman totoong actual consumption yung May, kasama dito sa June yung consumption ko sa May. Hindi hiniwalay yung consumption ko sa June and consumption sa May. Q: Pano gagawin niyo diyan Sir? SEN WIN: I'm communicating with Meralco in fact kausap ko nga sila kanina. Hindi yun ang pinagusapan natin sa hearing kasi yung pinagusapan natin yung clear computation kung pano niyo na derive itong June (billing statement) kasi hindi clear sa akin, sinamasama yung May and June dapat hiwalay yung May and June. Q: So magpapatawag kayo Sir ng hearing to make them explain? SEN WIN: I requested first for an explanation on paper kapag hindi satisfied we'll call for a hearing. Meron silang pangako doon na hindi natupad for example explanation. Ang explanation nila is yung four gives, pero hindi naman in-explain yung computation. Q: Maraming reklamo concerns sa Meralco at Maynilad pero pag tinawagan yung hotline nila ang tagal sumagot kumakain na rin po ng load ng cellphone? SEN WIN: I will take it up with ERC yan. Isa nga sa aming recommendation sa Meralco, kasi maraming nagtatanong, gusto nila magbayad gusto nila maintindihan kung paano nila na-compute pero hindi sila nag fi-feedback kaya maraming hindi nagbabayad. So we will write to Meralco so they can explain sa tao kung pano nila na-compute yun at sagutin dapat nila kaagad kasi marami akong narinig na pupunta doon sa Bayad Center tapos dalawang oras pinagiintay tapos kulang sa explanation so that's why they need to explain properly. Q: Do you think Meralco should start flexing its muscles, penalize Meralco? SEN WIN: I know for a fact may on-going investigation right now, investigation in the contents of the billing or the requirements of the billing and also yung staggered payment so definitely dapat tignan to ng ERC dahil nga ang tao gusto magbayad, gusto lang nila maintindihan kung ano binabayaran nila. Tinignan ko nga kanina parang imposible naman na ganun kalaki konsumo ko in one month. Maraming doubts, maraming question marks na dapat ma-answer. Q: Mag-impose ng penalties yung ERC? SEN WIN: Subject to investigation pa yun so we'll just have to wait for the investigation, nagumpisa na yan. Q: Sa Committee niyo magkakaroon ng panibago na meeting with Meralco regarding this matter? SEN WIN: I'm doing an inquiry muna instead of a hearing, inquiry muna to get clarificatory answers. Tignan rin namin kung ano pa yung mga gagawin nila to help clarify things with the consumers. So before a hearing we want to set a meeting, gusto muna namin makita yung detalye at gusto muna namin makita yung gagawin nila kung iko-correct ba nila. Quarantine protocols Q: What are your recommendations? What should be done starting July 1 SEN WIN: It's a very difficult question because to be honest about it, just today nakuha ko sa text naming in Valenzuela alone, we have 34 new cases. At nakita ko there's an uptick of cases all over the country - Metro Manila, Region 7, and 8 sa may Tacloban area. But I honestly feel that we need to also make sure that our constituents or our people - have work and livelihood. Kaya nakikita kong middle ground ngayon itong GCQ set-up, wherein may mga ibang nakakapasok na - nakikita ko ang dami ng construction ngayon eh. So may livelihood na sila, but at the same time, yung mga offices 50% pa rin, at wala pa ring mass transportation na masikip - tulad ng mga jeep and buses. In GCQ set-up is a good middle ground because nakakatrabaho ang ating mga kababayan, and at the same time nama-manage yung pag-increase ng positives. So in short, I would recommend by July a GCQ set-up for another 15 days. What is encouraging to see is yung number of deaths natin mababa. So ibig sabihin kahit tumataas yung positives, yung number of deaths natin mababa. The virus is not, I think it's not as, probably, not as lethal as before. So nakaka-recover naman yung mga nahahawaan. Q: Samar and Leyte tinitignan na susunod na hotspot aside from Cebu. Hindi nanaman napaghandaan yun? Bohol din kino-consider na susunod na hotspot aside from NCR and Cebu? SEN WIN: Tama ka, in fact two months ago, so Governor Petilla ng Leyte, met with Mayor Rex to talk about yung testing. Nagkaroon sila ng Zoom meeting and ininquire nila kung paano mag set-up ng testing, ng laboratories. Two months ago Governor Petilla kinakabahan na siya at nagiisip na sila kung paano yung set-up. Ang naging problema naman nila is yung accreditation, tumagal ng tumagal. So my point of the matter, kung two months ago sinabihan na tayo nag iset-up yung makina, dalhin na natin doon, this could have been avoided and or at least mitigated. Nakita ko kasi we're relying on the private sector to set up the labs, the private sector is happy to help us pero dapat yung gobyerno ngayon nagse-setup ng labs. Dapat yung gobyerno bumili ng maraming PCR equipment at mag-setup regionally para bago pa man dumating itong virus, meron na tayong laboratory doon. Kami sa Valenzuela tumataas yung cases namin pero confident kami nahahanap namin dahil may testing capacity kami ngayon, meron kaming contracted testing capacity. Mas confident kami kumpara three months ago pero ngayon sa Leyte, ngayon pa lang sila nagse-setup kaya kinakabahan sila ngayon. Q: Sir what should be done para di na madagdagan? Zero cases sila before, ngayon sila na yung next hotspot? SEN WIN: Nakita ko nga yung list ng CNN before there were 20 zero Covid provinces, nabawasan nga to nine eh so 11 nagkaroon na ng Covid. The bottom line is we cannot stop this virus, this virus will spread, for sure yan. Doon sa mga zero Covid expect na nila na magkakaroon kayo ng Covid pero ang pinakamahalaga ngayon meron kayong kakayanan na mag-test at meron kayong isolation centers. Yung testing yung pinakamahirap I think para tayong sirang plaka dito almost three months na natin pinaguuspan but government should be the one buying the equipment, setting up the laboratories regionally para pag dumating sa kanila nakaset-up na yun. Q: Si Sec. Duque na naman yung may problem dito? Hindi nanaman niya nakita tong possibility ng katabing provinces ng Cebu pwede nang hawaan? SEN WIN: It's really foresight, that's the only word I can describe to stop this virus. Dapat nakikita mo na mas malayo pa dahil kung dumating yung virus, imposible nang ihinto eh. kapag kumalat na siya talagang kakalat na siya so expect na natin saan yung mga vulnerable areas. Kaya nga doon sa mga areas na wala, since nag GCQ na tayo kinakabahan sila na baka pumunta sa kanila and true enough nangyayari na. there are areas talaga na prone like for example Cebu, two months ago I remember talagang nagiging problema na ito eh at ang feeling ko nga ang numbers sa Cebu baka triple pa yan dahil ang konti lang ang testing centers nila doon, di nila nate-test lahat, ang backlog napakahaba. So my point is, hindi pa tapos ang laban kaya dapat tignan natin kung saan posibleng kumalat. Bago mangyari yung dapat mag-setup na tayo ng laboratories, that's the only way we can arrest this virus. Jeepneys Q: Will you allow jeepneys to operate now? SEN WIN: The roadworthy jeepneys should be allowed. We cannot mix-up yung rationalization and iyong pandemic at the same time. The rationalization alone will create a lot of unemployment. If we mix it up with the pandemic, it is not fair to the jeepney drivers because hindi naman nila kasalanan iyong pandemic. My point is, iyong mga roadworthy, for example iyong mga pwede pang tumakbo, bigyan natin sila ng pagkakataon na kumita muna because right now, everyone is scramping to take home to their families. Iyong mga hindi na talaga roadworthy, iyon ang bigyan natin ng transition into modern jeepneys. To be honest about it, I support the modern jeepneys. But that modern jeepney should be put in a different program. Huwag natin ihalo sa nangyayari ngayon kasi kapag hinalo natin iyon, hindi naman fair sa mga jeepney drivers dahil tinamaan na nga sila ng pandemic tapos mawawalan pa sila ng trabaho. My point is, yung mga hindi roadworthy, huwag na natin palabasin. Iyong roadworthy, hayaan na muna natin. Then after everything stabilizes, then we transition them to modern jeeps. SONA Q: SONA scenario? Ano na napaguusapan ng Senators? SEN WIN: Wala pa kong naririnig na formal usapan. I think it will be between the Senate President, the Speaker and Malacañang pero ang mga informal naririnig ko, yung mga usap-usapan, tuloy pa rin sa House pero wala nang guests. So lahat ng Congressmen and Senators will occupy the gallery because of social distancing. Diba meron tatlong floors yung kanilang gallery, so doon na uupo ngayon yung mga mambabatas. Q: So hindi pa naalis yung possibility na sa Batasang Pambansa yung SONA ng Pangulo? SEN WIN: Wala pa kong naririnig, basta may social distancing pwede naman eh, nakikita ko posible naman yun as long as si President malayo sa mambabatas pwede naman yun. Malaki naman ang plenary ng House, it can occupy thousands so basta hiwa-hiwalay lang muna kami.