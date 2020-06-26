Drilon hopes for favorable ruling on De Lima's bail plea

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, a former justice secretary, hopes that the court will grant the motion for bail filed by detained Senator Leila De Lima.

"I hope that the court will rule favorably on the petition for bail of Senator De Lima who has been in detention since 2017," Drilon said in a statement Friday.

"The filing of a motion for bail is a legal recourse available to her. When the evidence of guilt is not strong, the court may grant bail to the accused facing capital offenses in accordance with the Constitution and the Rules of Court," Drilon explained.

"It is the duty of the court to weigh carefully and objectively the evidence presented by both parties," he added.

In filing a motion for bail, De Lima said that she should be allowed to post bail because the evidence of the prosecution on her guilt is not strong.

The bail motion is set for hearing in court on June 30.