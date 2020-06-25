Dispatch from Crame No. 828:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the LGUs' purported support to the Anti-Terror Bill

6/25/20

Recently, Malacañang boasted of a document from the DILG which purportedly shows an overwhelming support from the majority of local government leaders for the Anti-Terror bill.

Sinong niloloko nila?

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque himself said it was no less than Interior Secretary Eduardo Año who asked the local leaders to support the controversial measure. Obviously, there was pressure.

Pagkatapos ng mga pananakot at panggigipit ng rehimeng ito sa mga kritiko; ng mahigit tatlong taon ng pagbaluktot ni Duterte sa batas masunod lang ang kanyang mga kapritso, sinong maniniwala na walang paninindak na naganap para suportahan ang Anti-Terror bill?

Amid the ineptitude of the national government in addressing the pandemic, LGUs stepped up to implement quarantine protocols and provision of aid among their constituents. Many of them are doing a good job. But instead of reinforcing local governments' efforts and helping them improve their services on the ground, this regime is forcing them to back a flawed measure that would further weaponize the law to oppress, abuse and terrorize our own people.

Hindi na nga natutulungan nang maayos ng pambansang pamahalaan ang mga LGUs, nagagawa pang udyukan sila sa paggawa ng mali sa pagpilit na suportahan ang terror bill.

Sa gitna pa talaga ng pandemya, ipipilit nila ang ganito kaganid na agenda? Iba talaga mag-isip ang gobyernong walang puso at walang malasakit.

(Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 828 here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_828)