Press Release

June 26, 2020 Pia: Strategic foresight needed for future of education Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Innovation, and Futures Thinking Chair Pia S. Cayetano on Thursday reiterated the importance of strategic foresight in crafting policies that will help the education sector prepare for all possible scenarios beyond the New Normal. Cayetano said a clear proof of the importance of Futures Thinking in the sector is the Department of Science and Technology's (DOST) initiative a few years ago to develop 132 self-learning modules on science and math subjects for grade schoolers. DOST's Science Education Institute (DoST-SEI) director Dr. Josette Biyo shared details of this initiative during the Senate Committee on Basic Education hearing. She said the modules were conceptualized as early as four years ago, and were developed in a span of two years. Following consultations with educators, experts, and DepEd officials, the Institute was able to develop modules, transform them into scripts, and digitize them for animation. Teachers were also trained to use the modules, which the agencies made sure would fit the K-to-12 curriculum. "We had to tap expert teachers to conduct workshops, write lesson plans, recheck lesson plans, and transform these modules into scripts that have been digitized. After digitization, we validated it. Then in coordination with DepEd, we implemented these coursewares' [effectiveness] in 20 schools nationwide," Dr. Biyo shared with the panel. Dr. Biyo said the self-learning modules for Grades 1 to 8 were already uploaded via DepEd's learning platform, whereas the lessons for Grades 9 to 10 have yet to be digitized. The two agencies are also discussing plans to develop radio programs for learners in far-flung areas. Cayetano, in response, commended the DOST-SEI for its strategic foresight in preparing these materials early on, stressing that planning for the future of education indeed requires years of preparation and consultations with experts. "I want to emphasize - in all fairness to the professionals and officials from DepEd and DOST - that it is really difficult to do this overnight. Obviously, there was a plan and a foresight. All the people who decided to put this together need to be acknowledged for their effort," the senator said. "We can now focus our efforts on the other aspects that have not been touched. Since we already have science and math modules up to the 8th grade, maybe we can focus our attention on the remaining grades. Perhaps the private sector can also be tapped to help with this," she added. In relation to the future of education beyond the New Normal, Cayetano expressed support for bills pending at the committee level, particularly Senate Bills 1460 (Basic Online Learning and Distance Education Act of 2020) and 1565 (Education in the New Normal Act). She said she recognizes the intention of the proposals, which is to put in place the proper standards for distance education and innovative learning methods even beyond COVID-19, especially in instances where future crises could disrupt our education system. The former chair of the Senate Committee on Education, Cayetano sponsored Republic Act No. 10650 or the Open Distance Learning Act, which institutionalized distance learning in tertiary education as early as 2014.