Press Release

June 25, 2020 GRACE POE's TRANSCRIPT Sen. Grace Poe: Thank you, Mr. Chair. Actually, I have a very basic question, we were talking about different forms of hybrid learning, a combination of face-to-face in some areas, and in some areas will be online. But, the big question here also, logistically, logistics and funding, will the teachers, I'd like to ask from the DepEd, if they've actually considered supplying or giving the teachers an allowance so that they'll have something to use for their online access. Kasi, hindi naman natin pwedeng i-ask na lahat ng mga teachers ay may sapat na pera para magkaroon ng internet connection ng ganung klase para maabot nila ang kanilang mga estudyante. So, this is a question for the DepEd, Mr. Chair. Usec. Umali: Yes, Mr. Chair. We have what you call a P3,500 cash allowance being given to all our teaching personnel. Hopefully, this will be increased in the next calendar year's budget for the DepEd and that amount can be used po Mr. Chair, Senator Grace, to purchase the, pambili po ng load, 'yun po 'yung eksaktong dahilan kung bakit po ibinibigay 'yung P3,500 cash allowance. Poe: Pero 'yung P3,500, 'yan ba ay one time allowance or monthly or quarterly? Para saan po 'yun? Umali: One time pay po ito, Mr. Chair. At ito po 'yung dating tinatawag na chalk allowance, ngayon po ang tawag na po namin ay cash allowance dahil hindi na po gaano ginagamit ang chalk sa pagtuturo, Mr. Chair. Poe: Actually, napapanahon nga na pag-usapan natin ito kasi 'pag nag-resume 'yung Kongreso at Senado sa darating na Agosto ay dapat pag-usapan nga 'yung idadagdag nating budget para magkaroon pa ng pera ang mga teachers. Kasi kung P3,500, parang kulang 'yun sa ibang mga pangangailangan. Mr. Chair, we may be having a hearing next week, the public services committee, for the connectivity issue and we will be having the top internet providers as well as the cellular providers. And, maybe, we can ask them for a program specifically for educators, so that they may avail of certain discounts when they have to buy load or anything that will get them through their obligations for their online education program. So, that would be it and I think we've brought attention to the fact that the proposed allowance might not be enough because kung dati chalk lang ang binibili, ngayon, load na, mas mahal 'di hamak siguro 'yun. That's all, Mr. Chair.