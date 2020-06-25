Without concrete plans, aid and support from govt

Nancy to DOTr, LTFRB: 'Don't be blind, deaf to the cries of jeepney drivers'

Sen. Nancy Binay today once again stressed her call to the Department of Transportation, and the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board to act on the plight of traditional jeepney drivers who are already having a hard time adjusting to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wag naman maging bulag at bingi sa iyak ng mga driver ng jeep ang DOTr at LTFRB," Binay said.

She called on the government transport agencies to stop giving jeepney drivers and operators the runaround and false hopes whenever they are asked if passenger jeeps will be allowed to resume operations.

"Sobra nang nahihilo ang ating mga tsuper sa kadi-dribble at pagpapasa-pasa ng DOTr at LTFRB kung papayagan ba silang bumyahe. Bakit 'di nila diretsang sabihin kung ano man ang plano ng gobyerno sa kanila? Makakabalik pa ba ang mga jeep o hindi na?" asked Binay.

According to Binay, jeepney drivers and operators have had enough of the evasive response and the repulsive treatment they are getting from the DOTr and LTFRB.

The DOTr said if PUVs and buses cannot accommodate the passenger demand in a certain area, only then would government allow traditional jeepneys to resume limited operations.

"Ano na ba talaga ang plano ng DOTr at LTFRB? Parang pinapahaba lang nila ang kalbaryo ng mga kababayan nating namamasada... Kung makakabalik, 'wag nang maraming dahilan. Kung 'di na makakabalik, 'wag nang paasahin at linawin sa mga operator at driver kung ano ang plano at gagawin ng gobyerno sa 250,000 na tsuper at operators," the senator pointed out.

"Masakit tanggapin na tila hinayaan na lamang ng gobyerno na unti-unting maupos ang kabuhayan ng ating mga jeepney driver. 'Yung harap-harapang ipapamukha sa kanila na 'di sila kasama sa hierarchy ng essential sectors--walang ayuda, walang plano, walang suporta," Binay said.

After Metro Manila was placed under General Community Quarantine, the DoTr implemented a two-phase plan for the resumption of public utility vehicles (PUVs), following a "hierarchy of transport," with priority given to high-capacity vehicles.

"Ang pagsusulong ng modernization program ay dapat inclusive at 'di exclusive na pumapabor sa isang sektor. Hindi tama na pagkaitan natin ng trabaho at kabuhayan ang ating mga kababayan habang may pandemya. Sa ngayon ang dating malalakas na busina ay napalitan ng impit na tunog ng kumakalam na sikmura," Binay said.

The government reiterated that majority of traditional jeepneys will be phased out before the year ends.