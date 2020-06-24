Ibalik sa Pilipinas ang mga bangkay ng OFWs galing sa Saudi: Pangilinan

"We urge the Administration to allow the repatriation of the bodies of OFWs who died from COVID-19 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Strict adherence to safety and health protocols will guarantee that the transport of the remains will infect no one.

These fallen heroes have been away from their families for years. They deserve to come home and be with their loved ones for the last time, and be given the proper burial.

Some families have even volunteered to help assist the government in transporting the remains, showing that they would do everything to be reunited with their relatives.

We hope this plea will not fall on deaf ears and be given utmost consideration by both the Philippine and Saudi governments.

