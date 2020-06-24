NATIONAL HEALTH INFORMATION SYSTEM NEEDED FOR BETTER PUBLIC HEALTH PROGRAM - GORDON

Senator Richard J. Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, pointed to the need to set up a national health information system at the Department of Health to be able to implement a better public health program.

Gordon said having a national information system in the DOH warehouses and for citizens, which will contain patients' medical histories, would make it easier for the DOH, especially during health crises like the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"Wala silang information system, dapat meron niyan. Sa mga bodega, dapat one patient, one record sa buong Pilipinas. Sa mga computer makikita mo ito ang mga sakit ng isang pasyente. Dapat nagawa na iyan matagal na. Hindi na natin kailangang hintayin 'yung National ID System para magawa 'yan," he said.

The Blue Ribbon chairman explained that it would be easier to monitor the progress of patients' diseases, the number of people vaccinated or those who have already been tested if there is a national information system in place.

"Mas madali nating ma-monitor kung ilan na mga nagagamot natin, o nababakunahan, o ilan na ang mga taong na-test na natin. Napakahirap gawin niyan kung ngayon pa lang natin gagawin, dapat noong araw pa nagawa na. Sa mga bodega, mas madaling makita kung nasaan ang mga gamit o supplies at kung ano pa ang kulang," Gordon said.