Press Release

June 24, 2020 Bong Go: fast track provision of benefits for centenarians in accordance with the law; prioritize support for the elderly especially amid COVID-19 outbreak Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go appealed to the Department of Social Welfare and Development and other concerned agencies to fast track the provision of benefits for centenarians as provided by law, and to prioritize the welfare of the elderly population especially at this time of health crisis caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country. "Nanawagan ako sa DSWD na bilisan natin ang pag-facilitate at pag-process ng mga benefits ng ating mga centenarians and, in general, sa mga elderly. Sila ang isa sa mga most vulnerable sectors ng ating lipunan. Dapat silang alagaan sa panahon ngayon," Go said. "'Yung mga nag-100 years old na, huwag na dapat pahirapan at pag-antayin pa para makakuha ng benepisyong nakasaad naman sa batas tulad ng P100,000 mula sa gobyerno," Go said pertaining to the Centenarians Act of 2016 indicating that a Filipino turning 100 years old will receive a cash gift from the government. "Malaki ang maitutulong ng benepisyong ibibigay natin para sa kanilang pang-araw araw na gastusin, lalong lalo na sa panahon ngayon ng COVID-19. Higit sa lahat, they deserve this," the Senator added further. Go's appeal came after a report reached his office saying that a certain Aurea Corpuz from Bisocol in Alaminos, Pangasinan has been waiting for her cash gift for almost a year after celebrating her 100th birthday last August 25, 2019. Go reached out to DSWD regarding Corpuz's case, resulting in the department acting on the matter promptly. According to the DSWD, Corpuz is expected to receive her cash gift within the week. "Ang payo ko lang sa DSWD, dapat ay bilisan po natin ang pagbigay ng ganyang benepisyo na napakalaking tulong sa mga nangangailangan lalo na sa panahon ngayon. Nasa batas naman iyan, dapat maimplementa 'yan ng maayos," Go said. "Iyan rin naman ang direktiba ng Pangulo na huwag patagalin ang pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa tao.," he stressed. According to the Centenarians Act of 2016 or Republic Act No. 10868, all Filipinos who will reach the age of 100 years will receive a letter of felicitation from the President of the Philippines congratulating the centenarian and a cash gift in the amount of P100,000. As per DSWD's latest report, P28.9 million worth of centenarian cash gifts have already been given to 289 Filipinos who have reached the age of 100 years and above. The department also reassured that there is a house-to-house delivery of the incentives amid the health crisis. According to Go, there is still room for improvement saying that DSWD should provide these rewards to as many centenarian Filipinos immediately and with no delay. "Dapat agarang makakakuha ang mas maraming mga lolo at lola natin na nagkakaedad 100 na taon o mahigit pa ng cash gift at iba pang benepisyo na naaayon sa batas. Gawing mas maayos, mabilis at maginhawa ang proseso bilang pagmamalasakit sa ating mga nakakatanda," Go appealed. "Ang mga benefits at privileges na ibibigay ng gobyerno para sa mga centenarians at iba pang matatanda ay hindi lamang dahil nakarating sila sa ganitong yugto ng buhay nila. Nais po nating maalagaan sila upang mabuhay pa ng mas matagal," Go said. Even before he became a Senator, Go has been pushing for the government to provide utmost care, additional services and benefits for senior citizens. Go supported the creation of the National Senior Citizens Commission that is now mandated to implement laws, policies and programs for senior citizens, tackle all issues concerning the welfare of the vulnerable community, and establish programs that will protect their rights and enhance their welfare. "Ang mga senior citizens dapat bigyan natin ng halaga, pagmamahal at kalinga. Malungkot isipin na marami sa matanda sa Pilipinas ay nahihirapang matugunan ang kanilang pangangailangan lalo na ngayon sa panahon ng krisis," Go said in his previous statements. Few months ago, Go also urged the Department of Health to ensure the availability of medicines and other supplements needed by the elderly amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. He also made sure that discounts and other benefits in accordance with the law are implemented. As a result of Go's earlier appeal, the DOH amended its policy through Administrative Order (AO) 2012-0007-A, which provides guidelines granting a 20% discount to senior citizens on other health-related goods. Under the latest administrative order, vitamins and minerals supplements which are prescribed by a physician for prevention and treatment of diseases, illness or injury will be entitled to 20% discount for senior citizens. The order was in compliance with Republic Act No. 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010 which provides for discount privileges for Filipino senior citizens. "Isa sa mga prayoridad namin ni Pangulong Duterte ay mapangalagaan ang kapakanan at kalusugan ng mga senior citizens. Ibigay dapat kaagad ang mga benepisyo na para sa kanila lalong lalo na sa panahon ng health crisis tulad ng COVID-19 outbreak na ating nararanasan ngayon," Go finally said.