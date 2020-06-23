Press Release

June 23, 2020 POE: FAMILY BACKRIDING IN MOTORCYCLES TO REDUCE STRANDED PASSENGERS, GET PEOPLE TO WORK FASTER Allowing kin backriding on motorcycles will not only get people to their places of work faster but will also reduce stranded passengers amid the lack of public transportation, Sen. Grace Poe underscored. The chairperson of Senate committee on public services was quick to add that riders must strictly adhere to health and safety protocols, including existing policies such as wearing of helmets, to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 infection. "Ang pag-angkas sa motorsiklo ay sariling paraan ng ating mga kababayan para makarating sa trabaho at makapaghanapbuhay para sa kanilang pamilya. Malaking kabawasan na ito sa mga stranded na pasahero na araw-araw ay hirap makasakay," Poe said. On rush hours, commuters still crowd loading areas or endure long lines in terminals, showing the inadequacy of public transport despite the deployment of several buses and modernized jeepneys. Not all routes, including non-major routes, are serviced by these buses and jeepneys forcing commuters to walk to get to the loading stations in major highways. "Malasakit ang panawagan ng ating mga manggagawang naglalakad nang kilo-kilometro bago makasakay. Ubos na ang lakas nila bago pa man makarating sa pinagtatrabahuhan o opisina," she stressed. Motorcycles have become part of the country's road network as a viable means of transport for business, work or personal needs. The two-wheeled vehicle ferries people to work and are used for deliveries, which have helped people get connected and helped some businesses survive amid the pandemic. Even before the quarantine period, Poe said millions of Filipinos have invested in motorcycles as a means of transportation that is fast and convenient. She said families are expecting this vehicle could be of use to them through this transition period as they return to work or go out for their essentials. "Nakakapanlumo na makita ang magkapamilya na sa pagpasok sa trabaho, 'yung isa ay nasa motorsiklo at 'yung isa ay naglalakad dahil bawal ang angkas," Poe stressed. From the viewpoint of shielding the virus, Poe also said that it would be safer for a spouse to ride with her partner than to walk, take a tricycle or other public transportation, which could expose her to infection. Poe said that motorcycle riders should keep a copy of their IDs and relevant documents ready as proof when flagged down by enforcers. In February, Poe sponsored Senate Bill No. 1341 or the "Motorcycles-for-Hire Act" which seeks to legalize and regulate motorcycle taxis.