Press Release

June 23, 2020 Bong Go reminds public to remain vigilant; urges concerned agencies to address the people's needs as COVID-19 crisis continues In a recent interview, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go reiterated that the public must remain vigilant against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) given the lack of approved vaccine for the disease. "'Wag po kayong magkumpiyansa sa ngayon dahil hindi natin nakikita ang ating kalaban. Until meron nang vaccine o gamot laban sa COVID-19, 'wag muna tayong magkumpiyansa. 'Wag muna lumabas kung di kailangan. Kaya po binabalanse natin ang lahat," Go reminded Filipinos. On education, Go shared his concern for students in view of the opening of classes on late August. He emphasized that the education sector must safeguard and prioritize the health of the students first. "Sa edukasyon naman po, mahirap nga sa panahong ito. Barely two months to go before the opening, kaya lang po prayoridad po natin ang buhay ng mga bata," he explained. This comes after the Department of Education continues its preparations for the opening of classes in the upcoming school year. President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated his earlier pronouncement that he will not allow any "face-to-face" conduct of classes until a COVID-19 vaccine is available. Go has been appealing to DepEd and the education sector, in general, to explore the use of technology and available media to adopt new learning and teaching techniques that will allow distance learning. On businesses, the Senator also appealed to the government to help ease the current situation of businesses and other stakeholders given the burden caused by this public health crisis. "Sa business, alam ko po hirap na rin kayo. Naintindihan namin kayo, kaya nga po tumutulong po ang ating gobyerno to subsidize," Go said. "Talagang hangga't kakayanin ng gobyerno, binibigay nila ang tulong, lalo na sa mga nawalan ng trabaho, mga OFWs, poorest of the poor, ay nabigyan na ng subsidy. Kaya lang po hindi kakayanin ng gobyerno habambuhay po magbigay ng ayuda kaya binabalanse po ng gobyerno ang lahat," the Senator added emphasizing that the government's resources are also limited and must be maximized. He then said that as community quarantine measures are eased in many parts of the country, many businesses may now resume their operations whilst complying with health protocols to mitigate the outbreak. "[Kung] business naman ang pag-uusapan, marami na po ang nagbubukas sa ngayon, [pero] prayoridad pa rin natin ang buhay ng tao. Just a reminder, sabi ko nga kung di kailangan, manatili muna sa bahay, maghugas ng kamay. Wearing a mask is a must talaga, kailangan. At dapat po, mag-observe tayo palagi ng social distancing," Go said. "Ipakita natin na tayong mga Pilipino ay meron tayong disiplina," he added stating that the government continuously assesses the COVID-19 situation in the country and that the President and the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases continue to address the needs of the general public, taking into consideration health and safety measures that should be in place. As for issues regarding possible fund sources for the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One bill (Bayanihan 2), Go urged the economic and finance managers to look for possible sources of funding since government resources have been stretched out already to enhance the response of the health sector and address the needs of the people through the implementation of the Bayanihan 1 or Bayanihan to Heal as One Act earlier enacted into law. "Siguro sa ngayon ang Bayanihan 2 at yung stimulus package ay dapat ayusin muna, iplantsa muna ng mabuti ng mga economic managers, finance managers, kung ano dapat nilang gawin at saan nila kukunin ang pondo bago i-propose sa legislators," he added. Meanwhile, as the proponent of the Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-asa (BP2) program, the Senator mentioned that the BP2 rollout is currently suspended to give way for OFWs and other locally stranded individuals who need to go home to their provinces through various Hatid Tulong initiatives of the government. "Ipinagpaliban muna ang mga roll outs o send off to give way (sa Hatid Tulong). Nagbigay ng instruction ang Pangulo na pauwiin ang mga OFWs, 'yung LSIs na gustong umuwi ng probinsya... Kaninang umaga, merong umuwi ng Bicol thru the help of (Philippine National Railways), pinauwi ang mga stranded na pwedeng sumakay ng tren. Meron din thru bus sa Baclaran na nakita ko kahapon," Go shared, emphasizing that health and safety protocols must be followed when transporting individuals to provinces. He, then, appealed to local government units to cooperate with national agencies in helping stranded Filipinos who are arriving in their provinces, lay down measures to take care of their needs, and at the same time protect their communities against the possible spread of the virus. "Kawawa ang mga Pilipino sa totoo lang, sabi nga (ni Pangulo), magtulungan tayo, do your part sa LGU, pagdating sa lugar ninyo, i-quarantine n'yo. Dahil 'di naman po all the time na pwedeng ikulong dito," Go said, adding that before LSIs are allowed to return to their provinces, they are tested to ensure that they are negative of the COVID-19 and that other proper health protocols are in place. Go also mentioned that his office provided help to Filipinos stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. "Ang iba dun, napasakay natin ng iba't ibang eroplano, nag-request din tayo ng arrangement sa mga airlines. 'Yung iba po sa Armed Forces, 'yung iba po binigyan natin ng pagkain at konting tulong." "Nakakaawa talaga ang mga Pilipino. Ito ang panahon na kailangan natin tulungan dahil hirap na hirap po ang Pilipino," he added.