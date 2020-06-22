STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON COVID-19 CASES SURGING PAST 30,000

Nasa mahigit 30,000 na ang COVID-19 cases sa bansa. Realtalk: hindi ito dahil pasaway ang mga Pinoy. Given the proper safeguards and correct measures, Filipinos will cooperate for our health and safety.

What we need are effective and intensified health measures that we have been pushing for since day 1: mass testing, protection for health workers, raising the line of our health system.

Blaming Filipinos for the surge in cases distracts from the need to better our approach towards the pandemic.

COVID-19 is first and foremost a health problem.

LINK: https://twitter.com/risahontiveros/status/1274872922159620097?s=21