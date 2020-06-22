Press Release

June 22, 2020 PRRD signs bills upgrading several public hospitals;

Bong Go proposes easier and streamlined process of upgrading public health facilities through filed bill Senator and Senate Committee on Health Chair Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go lauded President Rodrigo Duterte's recent signing of his sponsored bills seeking to upgrade three local hospitals. Signed into law were House Bill 1477 which will increase the bed capacity of the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte from 150 to 500 beds (Republic Act No. 11472); HB 1799 which will upgrade the Talisay District Hospital in Talisay City, Cebu into a Medical Center to be known as the Cebu South Medical Center (RA No. 11473); and HB 5871 which will upgrade the Maria L. Eleazar District Hospital in Tagkawayan, Quezon into a Level III General Hospital to be known as the Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital (RA No. 11474). The newly enacted measures are expected to improve the delivery of quality medical and healthcare services in their respective areas covered. For the CRH in Surigao City, its average bed occupancy rate from 2017 to 2018 was at 207.37%---way above the national standard of 85%. Meanwhile, the TDH in Talisay City is the only DOH hospital in southern Cebu which also presently serves patients coming from neighboring Negros Oriental, Bohol and Siquijor provinces because of proximity. And, finally, as for the MLEDH in Quezon province, it is the only public hospital located at the border of CALABARZON and Bicol regions. It is presently a Level I hospital with an authorized bed capacity of 25 beds only. In 2017, its bed occupancy rate was 100.99%. Making it a Level III hospital will allow it to increase its hospital bed capacity according to its hospital development plan, making it more responsive to the growing healthcare needs of the community. "Sa bawat health-related bill na naipapasa natin at nagiging batas, buhay ng kababayan natin ang pwedeng mailigtas mula sa sakit. Bilang Senate Committee Chair on Health, patuloy po ang ating trabaho para masigurong maisaayos ang serbisyong pang-medikal na ibinibigay ng gobyerno kahit saan mang parte ng bansa lalo na sa panahon ngayon," Go said. "Maraming salamat kay Pangulong Duterte dahil agaran niyang pinirmahan ang mga ito. Sa tulong ng mga kasamahan natin sa Kongreso, hangarin nating mas iangat pa ang kalidad ng ating mga pampublikong ospital lalo na sa mga probinsya," the Senator added. Apart from the passage of the three measures, Go emphasized that the process of upgrading health care facilities must be streamlined and made easier to holistically improve the country's health care system and make it more responsive to the needs of the people especially in times of health crises. "Ngayon po natin pinaka-nararamdaman ang kakulangan ng ating mga pasilidad at ospital. Kaya importante po na magtulungan ang legislative at executive branches para maisaayos ang health facilities sa kahit saan mang parte ng bansa," Go said. Late last year, Go also filed Senate Bill 1226 or the proposed Department of Health Hospital Bed Capacity and Service Capability Rationalization Act in recognition of the need to provide the government a faster approach in upgrading services in public hospitals. The bill aims to authorize the DOH to increase the bed capacity and service capability of its retained hospitals and to allow it to promulgate necessary evaluation and approval guidelines. "Tulungan natin ang DOH na maisaayos ang mga ospital natin para mas maibigay sa mga tao ang mabilis, maayos at maaasahan na serbisyong medikal kahit saan mang parte ng bansa para sa lahat ng Pilipinong nangangailangan," Go said in his previous statement. The bill seeks to streamline the process for approving changes in the authorized bed capacities and corresponding service capabilities of all DOH hospitals. Through this bill, the process of upgrading hospital services will be easier and faster. "I filed a Senate bill to make it easier to increase the bed capacity of public hospitals. Alam naman natin na kulang naman talaga ang mga kama natin. Minsan, ang mga pasyente, nakahilera diyan sa gilid, dalawang pasyente sa iisang kama. Kawawa iyong Pilipino. Kaya magtulungan po tayo," Go said. If passed into law, DOH will also be required to develop the Philippine Health Facility Development Plan which will guide the modernization and development plans of all health facilities in the country. It will also facilitate access to capital outlay investment through the Health Facilities Enhancement Program of the DOH and other national government capital outlay investment mechanisms. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, layunin natin na masigurado ang mas maayos na health care system habang sinusubukan nating lampasan ang mga problemang pangkalusugan lalo na sa krisis ngayon na dulot ng COVID-19. Let us all learn from this experience and better prepare ourselves for any health emergency that may come in the future," Go said.