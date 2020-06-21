Press Release

June 21, 2020 Bong Go expresses gratitude to Bahrain King and his government for giving pardoned OFW a second chance at life as Aguinaldo spends Father's Day with his family In an interview, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go sent a Father's Day message to overseas Filipino worker Roderick Aguinaldo who has just returned to the country after being detained in Bahrain for four years. Aguinaldo was convicted for the death of a Pakistani national in the Gulf kingdom. "Roderick, Happy Father's Day sa 'yo. Nandyan na ang mga anak mo, alagaan mo," Go greeted Aguinaldo who earlier vowed to make the most out of his new life. Go also reminded the OFW's children to love their parents who want nothing but the best for them: "Sa mga anak ni Roderick, alam n'yo, tayong mga anak, walang ibang hangarin ang ating mga magulang kundi kabutihan natin. Pinalaki po tayo, kaya mahalin n'yo rin po ang inyong mga magulang." "Sa mga bata, mahalin nyo po ang inyong ama. Happy Father's Day po sa ating lahat. Maraming salamat po," said Go. The Senator expressed his gratitude once again to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the Bahraini government for granting royal pardon to Aguinaldo. He also acknowledged the Philippine government for its efforts which resulted in the OFW's subsequent release. "Maraming salamat po sa gobyerno ng Bahrain, sa kanilang hari, sa pagbibigay po ng pangalawang buhay sa ating kapatid na si Roderick Aguinaldo," said Go. In 2019, President Rodrigo Duterte wrote a personal letter to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa where the President requested for pardon for imprisoned Filipinos in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The King then gave his personal assurance that President Duterte's concern for the welfare and well-being of Filipinos in the country will be recognized. "Of course, sa ating Special Envoy to the Gulf Cooperation Council na si Amable Aguiluz V, sa Department of Foreign Affairs - Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Welfare Affairs led by USec. Sarah Arriola, sa ating embahada sa Manama, kay Chief Protocol Robert Borje na pumunta rin po sa Bahrain. Marami pong nagtulong tulong dito para mailigtas po ang buhay ni Roderick.... Syempre, kay Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang pasensya at pag-iintindi po sa ating mga OFWs na nasa ibang bansa," he said, emphasizing that the government is always committed to safeguarding the welfare of OFWs. Go assured that he will continue to push for the passage of Senate Bill No. 202 which seeks to establish a separate executive department solely for overseas Filipinos concerns. "Tungkulin ng ating pamahalaan na pangalagaan ang kapakanan ng ating mamamayan na nasa abroad. We should make sure that all Filipinos in distress, here or abroad, are given timely assistance and that measures are also undertaken to protect their welfare, especially in times of crises," said Go. "Masakit makitang iniiwan ng mga kababayan natin ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay para makapagtrabaho lang sa mga malalayong bansa. Suklian natin ang kanilang mga sakripisyo ng mas maayos na serbisyo," he added. The measure aims to make the Philippine government more efficient and responsive in addressing the issues confronting overseas Filipinos, particularly OFWs and their families. "Alam n'yo, mahal na mahal po namin ang mga OFW, ganun din po ang pagmamahal ng mga OFWs sa ating Pangulo. Maraming OFWs na napalayo sa kanilang mga anak at sa ginagawa ni Pangulo, sa peace and order ngayon, ay nakakalakad ang kanilang mga anak na safe at wala pong bagahe silang iniisip habang andun sila sa ibang bansa nagtatrabaho," said Go. "Kaya gusto kong isulong ang DOFW, na-file ko po ito sa Senado, pumasa na po ito sa Lower House at nasa amin na po sa Senado... Itong panahon ng pandemic, napakarami pong stranded na OFWs na gusto pong umuwi, nasa ibang bansa nagmamakaawang umuwi dahil napapabayaan doon. Kung meron pong departamentong nakatutok sa kanila, ito na po ang makikipag-coordinate sa lahat ng needs nila," he explained. Meanwhile, in a separate interview, Aguinaldo recounted the fraught days after he was convicted and put on death row. He served four years in prison before a fortuitous encounter led to his pardon and subsequent release recently. Aguinaldo credited an unnamed individual for helping him get in contact with then Special Assistant to the President and now Senator Go. It was Roderick's mother who made the fateful call that eventually led to concerted efforts by the government to save his life. "'Mama, meron akong ikang ibibigay sa inyo na number ng tao na 'to na tatawagan mo...subukan mo lang kung sasagutin ka'," Nanay Francisca "Precy" Aguinaldo recalled her son saying. Nanay Precy recalled that back in mid-2018, a surprised Bong Go answered the call, heard her plea and offered to meet to discuss her son's plight. Upon studying the case, Go was moved to help the younger Aguinaldo who he believed displayed genuine remorse for his actions. After meeting the family in 2018, he made a personal appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte who immediately thereafter gave instructions to the concerned national agencies to extend further assistance to all incarcerated Filipinos in the Arab kingdom. Aguinaldo was finally granted a Royal Pardon on May 2020 during the Eid al-Fitr holiday. He described the joy he felt at being told the news as unlike anything he had ever experienced. "Napakalaking himala ito na nangyari kasi po sa Bahrain, ako po ang kauna-unahang nasentensyahan ng death penalty na nakalabas," Aguinaldo claims. Aguinaldo arrived in the Philippines in the morning of June 7 this year. He was promptly tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for days while waiting for the results of the test and before being allowed to go home. When asked of the years he was incarcerated, Aguinaldo said he only thought of the welfare of his family. He was reassured they were in good hands knowing that Senator Go remained in close contact with the family throughout the ordeal. "Araw-araw, iniisip ko syempre ang pamilya ko, anong mangyayari sa kanila? Pero noong nabigyan po ng trabaho ang asawa ko ni Senador Bong Go, medyo napana-panatag na po ang loob ko sa loob dahil alam ko po na nandiyan si Senator Bong Go na laging nakaagapay sa kanila sa anumang oras, ang pangangailangan nila ibinibigay. Lalo na 'yung nanay ko na-stroke, hindi po siya tumalikod, nakasuporta po siya sa pamilya po," Aguinaldo said in the interview. Through the efforts of Go and other concerned agencies, the family of Aguinaldo were provided assistance throughout the ordeal. His children were given scholarships and allowance while his wife was given employment opportunity.