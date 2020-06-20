Press Release

June 20, 2020 Tolentino wants to expedite accreditation process for local hotels Administration Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino called on concerned government agencies to expedite the accreditation process for local hotels to help jumpstart the local tourism industry. Tolentino stressed this during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Local Government regarding preparations for the opening of the local tourism industry in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). "How will we jumpstart the local tourism if we are making it hard for them to reopen?" Tolentino asked stakeholders during Friday's hearing. Before they can reopen, the lawmaker said hotels need a tourism reopening accreditation from the Department of Tourism (DOT). Without that certification, hotels will not be allowed to open. However, Tolentino noted the limited number of DOT regional offices where they can get the accreditation from the dot regional office. "For instance in Zamboanga City, they will have to get it in Pagadian City," said Tolentino. Mr. Jose Clemente, President of Tourism Congress, backed Tolentino's pronouncement, saying it is a valid concern of their members. "That is something that we would have to discuss with DOT as we transition out to lower quarantine condition," said Clemente. "That is something that we would discuss and we'll see how we can also utilize our tourism officers in the locality to help with this, " he added. Tolentino also called on Tourism Assistant Secretary Myra Paz Abubakar to expedite the accreditation process, saying their operation heavily depends on the administrative procedure. Paz said the department has been very active with the accreditation, and been doing virtual inspection of accommodations in various regions. "So far, all the regions have really been working hard to accommodate all establishments., even the ones that we used as quarantine facilities we've given already provisional accreditation," she said.