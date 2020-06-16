Press Release
June 18, 2020

On Justice Carpio's Interpretation of the Anti-Terrorism Bill

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/06/18/on-justice-carpios-interpretation-of-the-anti-terrorism-bill/

With all due respect to former Justice Antonio Carpio, who I continue to admire and respect, he is mistaken on several material points in his interpretation on the contents of the Anti-Terrorism Bill.

I had addressed many of the concerns he raised, in my letter reply to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines. I hope those who share his concerns take time to read it. [https://pinglacson.net/2020/06/16/lacson-rectifies-ibp-misconceptions-anti-terrorism-bill-swift-effective-constitutional/]

After reading the transcript of his remarks before the MAP yesterday, I think he has made up his mind on his interpretation, so in the meantime I will leave it at that.

That said, I am scheduled to speak before the same Management Association of the Philippines membership meeting on June 24, and I will have the opportunity to respond point by point to the constitutional issues and concerns that he raised as guest speaker of the same forum.
News Latest News Feed
Thursday, June 18
Wednesday, June 17
news archives...