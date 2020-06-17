Press Release

June 17, 2020 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the passing of former Ambassador Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco Jr. We join our people in mourning the passing of former Ambassador Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco Jr., visionary, industrialist, and a patron of sports. As founder and chair of the Nationalist People's Coalition, Ambassador Cojuangco pursued his vision for a better Philippines through public service, a challenge that remains in the hearts and minds of its members. While his demise leaves a void, his legacy will live on through the NPC and the dozens of organizations he formed in his lifetime. We offer our prayers and support to his bereaved family.