Press Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto

SMC's profit is the labor of thousands of its officers and employees.

But SMC's decision to give more than P1 billion in the national pandemic fight, in ways longer than its product catalogue, was the corporate implementation of Danding's philosophy to help the needy.

It was this trademark of giving which drove SMC to donate gas to frontliners; to let aid trucks travel on its tollways for free; to stock community kitchens with chicken, meat products, flour; to equip hospitals with testing machines and ventilators; to flood clinics with disinfectant and alcohol; to dispatch its planes all over Asia in search of supplies; and to keep its payroll intact despite the plunge in sales.

When profits give way to service during a national crisis, we know who was responsible for SMC passing its corporate citizenship test.