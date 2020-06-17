On the Ombudsman's Probe of Sec. Duque and DOH Execs Over COVID-19 Response Woes

It's about time. I can only hope that this time around, the investigation will bear fruit and find those concerned liable and suffer the consequences of their misdeeds in taking advantage of the COVID019 crisis for self-aggrandizement.

My wish is that the outcome would be unlike the agricultural smuggling case I personally filed against Faeldon et.al, which continues to languish in the dustbin of the Ombudsman for an unusually long period of time.