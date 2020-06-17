STATEMENT ON DANDING COJUANGCO'S DEMISE

A well-recognized Filipino business tycoon, Danding Cojuangco spent most of his life being an entrepreneur.

Being the Chairman and CEO of San Miguel Corporation, he became an influence in Philippine business. Instead of investing abroad, he put his money here in the country that's why his companies have helped provide jobs to many Filipinos.

He is a good man and his love and enthusiasm to sports also greatly contributed to Philippine basketball and the Philippine sports as a whole.

I am certainly honored and glad that I knew Danding. Kate and I not only extend our deepest sympathies to his family, but join them in their grief and sorrow.