STATEMENT OF SENATOR WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PASSING OF EDUARDO COJUANGCO, JR.

I am saddened to learn of the passing of the man who has guided me as a young public servant then, Eduardo "Danding" Cojuangco, Jr.

His passing leaves us with a sad void. He was considered to be one of the country's most successful industrialists. He was chairman and CEO of San Miguel Corporation, the largest food and beverage corporation in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. He was the founder of one of the largest political parties in the country, the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC).

I have been with the NPC since the start of my political career and I witnessed how he has shaped, over decades, the ideals and objectives of the party that centered on love for country. He treated us like family and I will remain GRATEFUL for his support.

Boss Danding was also a sports patron who has made great contributions especially in basketball since the '80s.

My heart and my thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time.