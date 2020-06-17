Statement of Sen Angara on former Ambassador Danding Cojuangco's passing

His forays into business and politics are of public record. He was also famous for championing Philippine sports and a sportsman who built championship teams.

But what will never be publicly known were his charitable acts, unsolicited, done sans fanfare, and many anonymously.

He was a practitioner of retail altruism and direct assistance to the down and out. The financials of his companies are meticulously recorded, but he kept no accounting of the help he extended to the needy, especially from the provinces close to his heart.

These were sick people hospitalized, bright young people sent to college, OFWs in distress helped, small businessmen extended loans, and many more.