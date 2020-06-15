Press Release

June 15, 2020 Senator Cynthia Villar on Call of Agriculture Stakeholders for Senate to Investigate Alleged Overpriced Fertilizer Contract of DA "I will look into the issue but I have to file a Senate Resolution first in order to schedule an inquiry or investigation. Congress is in recess right now and will resume on the third week of July. So I would have to wait till then. "For the meantime, the agri groups and farmers can bring their concern or complaints to the State Prosecutor at the Department of Justice (DoJ)". "Once the Senate opens, we will of course, look at all the sides to this issue. We have to ensure that the funds made available by the government to help our countrymen cope with the ongoing pandemic are being used for their intended purpose and beneficiaries, particularly the farmers. "