Bill seeks to protect senior citizens from fraudulent activities

A bill seeking to protect senior citizens from fraudulent activities such as scams and phishing has been filed in the Senate.

Sen. Nancy Binay, who introduced Senate Bill No. 1376, otherwise known as the Senior Citizen's Fraud Education Act, said her bill seeks to protect and promote the welfare of senior citizens by educating them, their families, their caregivers and the public on how to identify and combat fraudulent activities.

"Bad people make a living by defrauding others. Unfortunately, senior citizens have become primary targets of scams and fraud because of their age," Binay said.

She noted that the advance technology today has made it easier for tricksters to target senior citizens who might find it difficult to adapt to the high technology.

Binay said government should create awareness in detecting the scams before they happen.

Under the bill, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), after consultation with the justice department, health secretary and the postmaster general shall periodically disseminate information on mail, telemarketing and internet fraud, including common fraud schemes to senior citizens, their families and caregivers.

The DTI should also periodically disseminate information to senior citizens, their families and caregivers on how to report frauds such as referring their complaints to the police and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) or a calling a DTI number for reporting mail, telemarketing or internet fraud.

The DTI should also maintain a website to serve as a source of information for senior citizens, their families and caregivers on the methods of fraudulent activities and, upon inquiry, provide them with history of fraud committed by a particular entity or individual based on law enforcement records.