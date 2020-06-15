Statement of Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on conviction of Maria Ressa and Reynaldo Santos Jr. of cyber libel

"Under the current political atmosphere of repression and authoritarianism, it would have been a surprise if Maria and Reynaldo were acquitted. The silencing of critics and the attacks on the media has been going on for three years now.

And unless we stand up, speak out, and vigorously oppose the tyranny in our midst, their conviction will not be the last."