Dispatch from Crame No. 821:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Quick Reaction to the Guilty Verdict vs. Maria Ressa and Reynaldo Santos, Jr.

The decision to convict CEO Maria Ressa and former Rappler researcher Reynaldo Santos, Jr. for cyber libel (while certainly appealable) is but another demonstration of the Duterte government's weaponization of law against those who dare speak truth to power.

Jailing me for over three years now is only one of the thousand sinister ways they are causing fear in the hearts of Filipinos who fight for what is just and right.

They will not stop at going after critics and human rights defenders. To them, journalists too must be silenced. But we will not allow it.

#HoldTheLine #DefendPressFreedom #CourageON