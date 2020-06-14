Press Release

June 14, 2020 Villar supports 'Buy Local' initiative to help Pinoy entrepreneurs recover "Tangkilikin ang sariling atin" rings a different tune nowadays with the call to support local products becoming more urgent in the face of economic losses stemming from the the COVID-19 pandemic. Sen. Cynthia Villar made this statement as an expression of support to the growing movement such as 'Buy Local' and 'Buyanihan' which promotes products and services offered by local entrepreneurs. "Our micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) suffered because of the pandemic.It is hightime we give premium to the mantra "Tangkilin ang sariling atin," and really make it a point to buy Filipino products," Villar said. "There is a need to inculcate in each Filipino the wisdom of supporting our very own Filipino made products, and in the process, give due recognition to Filipino producers whose creativity and ingenuity brought us products and services which can be considered world-class," she added. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, Agrarian Reform, Environment and Natural Resources, noted that there is now a growing demand for local products especially on social media and online selling sites. "We have been pushing for a concerted effort on the part of the government and stakeholoders to bring the benefit of this practice to the consciousness of the consuming public. One of the positive things this pandemic brought us is the opportunity to put our very own Filipino products on centerstage," Villar said. Villar also commended MSMEs which have learned to cope with the operational stress brought about by the pandemic. She said online selling enabled local sellers to reach consumers at a time when quarantine measures are in place. Villar noted that MSMEs are a vital component to the development of our nation's economy. In 2017, the University of the Philippines Institute for Small-Scale Industries said MSMEs account for 99.52% of registered businesses in the Philippines and employ over 62.9% of the Filipino labor force. "Therefore, it is imperative that we support our resourceful Filipino entrepreneurs in order to help them quickly recover and also to promote their development and competitiveness in the long run," Villar said. Villar authored Senate Bill 145 designating the month of November as "Buy Pinoy, Build Pinoy Month" to encourage the public and private sectors to prioritize the purchase and untilization of Filipino products, labor and services. The month of November is strategically chosen given the increased consumer spending that occurs during the Christmas season.