Message of Senator Cynthia A. Villar in commemoration of our 122nd Anniversary of our Independence

I join the entire nation in commemorating the 122nd Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence.

Walang hanggan ang gating pasasalamat sa ating mga dakilang bayani at mga kababayan na nag-sakripisyo at nag-buwis ng buhay para sa kasarinlan ng ating mahal na bayan.

That is the essence of our commemoration of this occasion from generation to generation. This particular generation is facing a challenging period, a global pandemic. But it offers an opportunity to rise to the challenge and make a difference.

Our forefathers have fought and Won their own wars. This is this generation's battle and it entails sacrifices, too. Together, we can win this battle and emerge as a more resilient race.

God bless the Philippines!