Press Release
June 12, 2020
Message of Senator Cynthia A. Villar in commemoration of our 122nd Anniversary of our Independence
I join the entire nation in commemorating the 122nd Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence.
Walang hanggan ang gating pasasalamat sa ating mga dakilang bayani at mga kababayan na nag-sakripisyo at nag-buwis ng buhay para sa kasarinlan ng ating mahal na bayan.
That is the essence of our commemoration of this occasion from generation to generation. This particular generation is facing a challenging period, a global pandemic. But it offers an opportunity to rise to the challenge and make a difference.
Our forefathers have fought and Won their own wars. This is this generation's battle and it entails sacrifices, too. Together, we can win this battle and emerge as a more resilient race.
God bless the Philippines!
