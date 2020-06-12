STATEMENT OF SENATOR RICHARD J. GORDON ON SEC. PERFECTO YASAY JR.'S DEMISE

The son of a pastor, Perfecto "Jun" Yasay, lived life true to the teachings of his father and the tenets of the Church. He was extremely nice to everyone and easily accessible especially to his friends and classmates that's why he is the Mr. Nice Guy.

Jun was a person of principle and one who loves his country. He has served with distinction and utmost patriotism as Secretary of Foreign Affairs and as Chairman of the Security and Exchange Commission.

Kate and I share the grief of Jun's wife Cecille and children. We mourn with his many colleagues and friends in the legal profession, in the corporate and diplomatic world and in everyday life.

Jun Yasay lived a life well-lived and leaves this world well-loved. Hail and farewell, my dear friend.