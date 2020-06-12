Press Release

June 12, 2020 Gatchalian lauds signing of National Academy of Sports Act The education system is entering the 'new normal' with stronger support for Filipino athletes. Senator Win Gatchalian hailed President Rodrigo Duterte's signing of the National Academy of Sports (NAS) Act that will finally institutionalize financial, infrastructural, and policy support for aspiring Filipino athletes. According to Gatchalian, who co-authored and sponsored the law, the NAS gives aspiring athletes a boost in unlocking their full potential through a quality secondary education program and a special curriculum on sports. He added that with the creation of a sports academy, the Olympic gold medal will no longer be elusive to Filipino athletes. "The National Academy of Sports is where we will raise future generations of Filipino athletes who will be the source of our country's pride. More than the cheers and applause for their stellar performance and unfaltering determination, our athletes deserve the kind of government support that responds to their needs and pushes them to excel," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Gatchalian also emphasized that aside from giving aspiring athletes robust training in world-class facilities, the NAS will ensure holistic quality education so that young athletes can succeed in their chosen professions, whether these are sports-related or not. The main campus of NAS will rise at the existing New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac, where students will have priority access to world-class facilities. The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) will construct this main campus. The law also mandates the construction of nationally-funded regional high schools for sports, a move that will foster the development of young athletes in other parts of the country. The NAS will be attached to the Department of Education (DepEd), which will closely coordinate with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) in the school's administration. Gatchalian also thanked his colleagues who co-authored and co-sponsored the measure: Senators Pia Cayetano, Sonny Angara, and Christopher "Bong" Go.