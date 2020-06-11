Press Release

June 11, 2020 All political colors unite to a 'mañanita no to anti-terror bill' protest on 122nd Indie Day FOR THE FIRST time in a long time, various political forces sat on a single online press conference table to announce their respective "mañanita" anti-terror bill protest activities on June 12, the 122nd celebration of Philippine Independence. Headlined by Akbayan Party chairperson Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Liberal Party president Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, sectoral groups aligned with the so-called Yellows and Reds on Thursday came together to agree to a common protest time (9 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 12) and to use the hashtags #Mañanita, #AtinAngPinas, #BawiinAngKalayaan, and #JunkTerrorBill in their online and offline activities. Br. Armin Luistro FSC, Brother Provincial of the Lasallian East Asia District, served as moderator of the press conference. He thanked everyone who took part in the press conference, saying "Ito ang kauna-unahang press con sa panahon ng COVID na nagsama-sama ang matatapang na Pilipina at Pilipino para ipagdiwang ang ating kalayaan sa isang panahon at sistema na talagang sinisiil ang lahat." Among those who spoke against the anti-terror bill now awaiting the President's signature were: National President, national president of PISTON (Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide)

Sr. Mary John Mananzan, co-convenor of MAT (Movement Against Tyranny)

Jerome Adonis, secretary-general of KMU (Kilusang Mayo Uno)

Judy Ann Miranda, spokesperson of Nagkaisa Women and secretary-general of Partido Manggagawa

Dr. RJ Naguit, chairperson of Akbayan Youth and Tindig Kabataan

Raoul Manuel, national convenor of Youth Act Now Against Tyranny and president of the National Union of Students of the Philippines, and

Lawyer Pochoy Labog, national council member of the artists group Dakila "Ito ang unang pagkakataon na may malawak na pagkakaisa ang iba't ibang grupo. Nagsasalamin ito ng sentimyento ng marami nating kababayan na apektado na ng mga nangyayari sa ating bayan, lalo na nitong pandemya," said Pangilinan. The senator called on everyone to continue seeking answers to their questions about fellow Filipinos' struggles, especially in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said his own nieces and nephews have asked him to a Webinar to explain why he voted no to the anti-terror bill. "Never ito nangyari, na maraming karaniwang tao ang nagtatanong, naghahanap ng sagot. I suggest na mag-attend ng mga Webinar tungkol dito at makinig," he said. Of the 122nd birthday of the Philippine Republic, Luistro said: "Sabay-sabay po nating ipagdiwang ang kalayaan ng Pilipinas kung nasaan man kayo."