Press Release

June 11, 2020 Trabaho sa Oras ng Pandemya

Employ displaced but skilled OFWs for jobs funded by Govt - - Imee The government must seize the opportunity to boost its economic recovery projects with highly skilled workers by recruiting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) displaced by the Covid-19 pandemic, Senator Imee Marcos said. Marcos called on the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to immediately inventory the skill sets of OFWs who have returned from abroad, to find out where they can best be used by the government. "We help ourselves by helping our OFWs. They have value-added knowledge and skills plus a solid work ethic that can improve government efficiency and boost development in the countryside where many of them have returned," Marcos said. "We have seamen with leadership experience in handling different nationals, construction workers abreast of the latest building techniques, health workers familiar with advances in medical research and technology, master electricians with new knowledge on fire prevention, urban planners who have learned to combine function with greater environmental awareness," she added. "For decades, OFW remittances have sustained the Bangko Sentral's currency reserves during many economic crises. This is the best time for the government to prove to our OFWs that its gratitude is sincere," Marcos said. Marcos predicts that the 17.7% unemployment rate recorded in April will increase and should compel the government to expand job creation so that income streams and consumer spending can continue to keep the economy running. To organize the creation of job opportunities, Marcos has filed the "Trabaho Sa Oras ng Pandemya Act" (TROPA) which consolidates the wage subsidy and cash-for-work programs of the Labor and Social Welfare departments. An initial Php200 million pesos will be managed by a DOLE-led council of government agency heads, with additional appropriations subject to approval by the Department of Budget and Management. The TROPA bill directs the council to ensure living wages under humane working conditions, health insurance and hazard pay, and social security benefits, with leave privileges to be granted on a case-to-case basis.