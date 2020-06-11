On Planned Protests Against the Anti-Terror Bill

Under the Bill of Rights in our Constitution, "no law shall be passed abridging the freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances."

Thus, the plan of those opposing the Anti-Terrorism Bill to hold protests on Independence Day - regardless of whether they have read and understood the bill - is their basic right, guaranteed under the Bill of Rights.

Such basic rights shall remain guaranteed even if and when the Anti-Terrorism Bill is signed into law by the President and becomes effective.

Having said that, they should only be conscious and mindful of the existing protocols in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.