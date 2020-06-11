Press Release

June 11, 2020 Gordon welcomes inauguration of beaching ramp at Pag-asa Island On the eve of the celebration of Independence Day, Senator Richard J. Gordon congratulated the Department of National Defense on the completion of the beaching ramp at Pag-asa Island, as well as the Department of Transportation and the Palawan provincial government for the construction of a shelter for Filipino fishermen. Gordon said the completion of the ramp on the island, which means hope, two days before Independence Day, is a fitting reminder of the need for Filipinos to be more vigilant than ever to maintain the country's independence, to beware of foreign domination in disguise, to be able to defend national interests, and to protect the people. "The island of Pag-asa, in English - hope, carries a name symbolic of the aspirations of our people. These aspirations moved our heroes in 1898 to rise up against foreign domination and proclaim the independence of the Filipino people. Now, a hundred twenty two years later after that proclamation, there is a need for us to be more vigilant than ever to maintain our independence, to beware of foreign domination in disguise, to be able to defend our national interests, to protect our people. These aspirations are quite timely to recall as we approach the anniversary of Philippine independence and Pag-asa island is a fitting symbol," he said. Gordon, who has long been an advocate of strengthening the military to protect the country's territories and its people, stressed that the Philippines should focus more attention and allot appropriate funding for the development of its far-flung communities and the preservation especially of its marine resources. He strongly pushed for legislation and funding that would strengthen the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Coast Guard and other relevant agencies tasked with safeguarding our territory and resources. "Our country is comprised of more than 7000 islands and has one of the longest coastlines in the world, by necessity, we ought to focus more attention and allot appropriate funding for the development of our far-flung communities and the preservation especially of our marine resources. North to south, east to west, the Philippine archipelago is bounded by waters abundant in fish and other marine life, while underneath these waters lie untapped riches for the benefit of future generations of Filipinos," Gordon pointed out. Last June 9, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana led the inauguration of a P268.1-million beaching ramp which is key to the rehabilitation of the island's Rancudo Airfield, which will be the next phase of the project.