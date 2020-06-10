Press Release

June 10, 2020 GORDON RENEWS CALL FOR BLOOD DONORS, AS WORLD BLOOD DONORS' DAY APPROACHES With the world commemorating World Blood Donors' Day this weekend, Senator Richard J. Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross, renewed his call for more blood donors, reiterating that the need for blood has not abated amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic. Gordon stressed the need for blood donors because the country faces a shortage of blood supply, which could place the lives of patients, including accident victims, at risk. "We need your help. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in our country, there are persons in hospitals now who are badly in need of blood transfusions like cancer patients, accident victims, people with blood disorders, mothers who are giving birth, and so many others, and with a limited supply of blood nationwide, we are in danger of running out," he said. The Red Cross chairman pointed out that more blood donors would ensure that the country's blood supply would be replenished adequately. "We don't want to get to the point where surgeries have to get cancelled or other similar dire incidents that could arise. That's why we are asking everyone to come out and volunteer to donate blood and save lives." he said. Gordon said those who wish to donate blood may call the PRC's 143 hotline or (+632) 8790-2300. Donors would be screened first to check if they are qualified. Those with recent travel history abroad would not be allowed to give blood until 14 days after their arrival. The PRC would follow guidelines to ensure the safety of the blood donation procedure, such as physical distancing. "Your spirit of volunteerism and resilience will help out many in need," Gordon said.