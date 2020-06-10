Dispatch from Crame No. 820:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the relaxing of the strict, no visitors policy at the PNP Custodial Center

Finally, the strict no access, no visitors policy here at the PNP Custodial Center has been relaxed, by allowing scheduled visits, on specific days a week, from family members and selected staff, lawyers, personal doctors and spiritual advisers, all in limited nos. and limited time slots. No other visitors are allowed at this point.

While far from ideal, I can live with this interim set-up. Good enough, in keeping with the avowed objective of ensuring the good health and safety of the PDLs and custodial personnel while the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

I just hope that there will be gradual expansion in the restoration of visitation rights, both in terms of scope and duration.

Thank you for your prayers and support.