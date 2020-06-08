Press Release

June 8, 2020 Opening Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on #AtinAngPinas webinar Isang maganda, masigla at ligtas na umaga sa ating lahat! Welcome to today's Atin ang Pinas webinar, where we will discuss how Filipinos can stand together to uphold our national sovereignty amid the COVID-19 pandemic and China's unlawful acts in our territory. Our speakers today are known for their significant contributions to asserting Filipinos' rights in the West Philippine Sea, which culminated with our historic legal victory at the Hague against China in 2016. We are lucky to have retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, and former Department of Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario. We are also joined by Rappler Editor-At-Large Marites Vitug, who has extensively reported on the West Philippine Sea issue and China's aggression in the South China Sea. Facilitating the discussion will be Al-Jazeera correspondent Jam Alindogan. Salamat po sa pagsama sa ating usapan ngayong umaga. We are having this important discussion not just because Independence Day is a few days away, but also in light of China's recent incursions in our territorial waters. Habang abala tayo sa paglaban sa COVID-19 pandemic na nagsimula sa Wuhan, China, nagtayo na naman ng bagong "research stations" ang China sa Zamora Reef at Kagitingan Reef sa West Philippine Sea nitong Marso. Bukod pa dito ang pag-target ng isang Chinese warship sa isang Philippine Navy vessel sa Kalayaan Island Group malapit sa Palawan nitong Pebrero. China, in brazen defiance of international law, continues to harass Filipinos within our own territorial waters even amidst a global health crisis. Most affected by China's abuses are our fisherfolk, who are bullied by Chinese vessels at sea, and whose livelihood are endangered by China's wanton destruction and exploitation of our natural resources. Kaya naman ang tema at panawagan natin ngayong umaga, "Atin ang Pinas!" Bilang Pilipino, itaguyod at protektahan natin ang ating kasarinlan, at huwag natin isuko ang ating mga karapatan. Hindi pwedeng habang ang mundo ay busy sa pagtugon sa coronavirus cases sa kanilang mga bansa ay busy din ang China sa paggawa ng mga istruktura sa ating mga teritoryo. Together with our Southeast Asian neighbors, together with the Filipino people, we have to continuously stand against China's incursions. At the same time, we have to take China accountable of the ecological damage in the West Philippine Sea. We need to comprehensively audit this damage, now estimated at PhP 200B, and demand payment as reparations. Kailangan natin ang pondong ito, especially ngayong nasa krisis tayo. Maaaring irreparable damage na ang ginawa ng Tsina sa ating mga yamang-dagat. Pero ang isa pang pinapangambahan ko ay dahil lukewarm ang ating pag-uphold sa ating tagumpay laban sa China sa Permanent Court of Arbitration sa The Hague, mas irreparable ang krisis na ginagawa natin sa ating Konstitusyon at soberanya. I am confident of a healthy and fruitful discussion with our esteemed guests toda. So I will now turn you over to Jamela Alindogan, thank you so much for agreeing to facilitate today's discussion.