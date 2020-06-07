Press Release

June 7, 2020 GORDON LAUDS AUSTRALIAN GOV'T FOR ITS CONTRIBUTIONS TO PRC'S COVID RESPONSE, OTHER DISASTERS Senator Richard J. Gordon, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Red Cross, lauded the Australian government for its large contribution to the humanitarian organization's COVID response operations. "We thank the Australian government for partnering with the Philippine Red Cross in our operations aimed at ensuring victory over the virus. It was among the first partners that extended help when we first started our campaign to fight the spread of the disease," he said. Gordon disclosed that the Australian government donated one million face mask and 20,000 pcs of personal protective equipment for frontline workers. Through its financial donation, the Red Cross also procured one negative pressure ambulance to ensure that infected individuals can be transported safely without posing risk to the staff and volunteers manning the ambulance. He added that when the PRC started establishing bio-molecular laboratories, the Australian government donated funds for equipping one laboratory in its testing center in Port Area, Manila. The donation also covered the operational cost for the facility. "The Australian government has always been one of the Red Cross' partners in our disaster operations. They always heed our call for humanitarian assistance. They contributed to our relief and recovery operations in the areas that were worst hit by Typhoon Yolanda. Likewise, thru their donations, we were also able to preposition non-food items for our other disaster response operations," Gordon stressed. "Kaya sinisiguro din namin na hindi lang tayo kabig ng kabig, tumutulong din tayo tayo sa ibang bansa. We also send donations or operations to other countries when disasters hit them. Gaya sa Australia, nagbigay ang Red Cross ng donation noong hindi pa nagsimula ang pandemic at sinalanta sila ng wildfire. It's important that we make other countries feel that we are also there for them," he added. In January this year, the Philippine Red Cross donated 100,000 Australian dollars (P3.47-million) to the Australian government for their operations to control the bushfires that burnt an estimated 18.6-million hectares, destroyed thousands of properties and killed at least 34 people and a billion animals.