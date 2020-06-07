Press Release

June 7, 2020 GORDON PUSHES BICYCLE USE TO HELP ADDRESS UNEMPLOYMENT PROBLEM Concerned about the 7.3 million Filipinos who lost their jobs amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Richard J. Gordon reiterated that promoting the use of bicycles would help create jobs. "That's why I am pushing for bicycles. Sinabi ko they must be accompanied by infrastructural support because it would create jobs. Aside from that, the people would be healthier and the air would be cleaner," he stressed. Gordon explained that parking spaces with rails where bicycles could be chained to should be put up, pointing out that this, alone, would already create jobs. The senator also proposed that bicycles could be equipped with global positioning system (GPS) tracker and rented out to people who want to use them. "Isa na itong means na pwedeng pagkakitaan. Pag ipinark pa nila sa isang area 'yung mga bisikleta, kikita rin 'yung magbabantay ng bisikleta," he said. Gordon also noted that not only would it develop the bicycle manufacturing industry, such as the Patria Bicycles/Kairuz Bicycles, the first bicycle manufacturing company in the country; it would also boost other related industries. "Lalakas 'yung mga gumagawa ng gulong, gumagawa ng rayos at ng mga protective gear gaya ng helmet, knee and elbow pads, at iba pa. Lalakas din 'yung mga nag-aayos ng bisikleta at mga vulcanizing shops kaya it would really create employment," he pointed out. Gordon also proposed backyard farming to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on peoples' livelihood, adding that they could grow vegetables so they would have something to eat or they could sell them. The latest Labor Force Survey showed that the unemployment rate in the country rose to 17.7 percent, equivalent to 7.3 million unemployed Filipino, in April. This is the highest unemployment record in the country, surpassing the 10.3% unemployment rate in the 1998 recession in the Philippines. The Department of Labor and Employment said the results were expected given that the health crisis has crippled most of the country's economic activities.