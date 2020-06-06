With 7.3 million Pinoys go jobless

SANS CERTIFICATION ON BAYANIHAN-2 PASSAGE PUTS POOR PINOYS OUT OF ORBIT --SEN NANCY

"We still have a long road ahead. We have to go on and keep moving, keep fighting for survival--not to give up on those who need our help."

With over 7.3 million Filipinos now jobless, and millions more still awaiting government support, Sen Nancy Binay today echoed her frustration over the non-certification of the proposed Bayanihan Act-2 as urgent by Malacanang.

"Sa panahong ito na lahat ay kapos at walang makapitan, at di natin dapat hinahayaan na magkaroon ng gap sa pagbigay ng suporta lalo na sa mga pamilyang nawalan ng hanap-buhay. Di pa po tapos ang laban, pero bumitaw na ang gobyerno. Nasa ibang orbit ba ang mga Pilipino para iwanan sa ere?" Binay added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority revealed this week that unemployment soared to 17.7% in April, or around 7.3 million Filipinos.

Senate Bill 1564 or the Bayanihan Act-2 would have provided for a P140- billion standby fund to continue the Philippines' COVID-19 response and recovery plan, and was to extend subsidies to the informal sector, displaced workers, farmers, small businesses, teachers, and those in the critical sectors affected by the lockdown.

The Senate was waiting for the Palace's certification of the measure as urgent before adjourning on Thursday, June 4, but no certification came.

With the expiration of Republic Act 11469 (Bayanihan to Heal as One Act) on June 5, the President will no longer have to submit weekly reports to Congress as to how the funds were spent.

"Medyo nakaka-frustrate na sa kabila ng tumataas na bilang ng nawalan ng trabaho, mga negosyong nagsasara at mga pamilyang hanggang ngayon ay di pa naaabutan ng ayuda, makikita natin na iba ang priorities at focus ng gobyerno. Essential concerns dapat ang pagtuunan natin ng pansin," Binay said.

She said that in the face of loss of livelihood in such a massive scale the government should exhaust all efforts to provide jobs, and other non-essential concerns should be put on the back burner.