Press Release

June 5, 2020 Statement of Minority Senators Franklin Drilon, Risa Hontiveros, and Francis Pangilinan on condition of Senator Leila De Lima "We view with grave concern the continued detention of Senator Leila de Lima, who is not only being incarcerated under dubious charges, but also inhumanely being held incommunicado for close to two months now. After weeks of constant negotiations and pleas with the PNP Custodial Center, we were told that human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, Fr. Flavie Villanueva, and her chief of staff, Atty. Fhillip Sawali would be allowed to see Sen. Leila de Lima this morning. But when they went there earlier today, they were told to wait for over an hour but were not eventually permitted. The last time visitors were allowed to see the senator was on April 25. That's 41 days that she has not been personally seen by her staff, family, or friends, who are worried about her condition. We strongly urge the PNP that regular visitation rights be restored so that her loved ones can be in touch with her again and attend to her needs. As she is held at the PNP Custodial Center, it is expected that her visitors would be monitored to ensure compliance to COVID-19 health measures. There is no justifiable reason to hold her incommunicado."