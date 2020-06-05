On Sec. Duque's Pattern of Failures

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/06/05/on-sec-duques-pattern-of-failures/

Many of us are starting to wonder what "amulet" DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III has to deserve such a special treatment.

While I do not and cannot question the presidential prerogative to hire and fire his Cabinet secretaries and other political appointees not protected by the civil service law, it is kind of boring to see Sec. Duque pointing fingers at his subordinates and other people for his pattern of failures in running the DOH - and getting away with it each time.

Now, he even blames his inadequacies and neglect on those who have not received the compensation allowances, by claiming that some of them have two wives.

Goodness gracious! Mr. Secretary, they are no longer around to defend or explain themselves.