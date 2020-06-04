FUNDING FOR BIKE LANES ASSURED--POE

The Senate has earmarked funding for protected bicycle lanes and sidewalks, emanating from Sen. Grace Poe's amendment to the measure seeking to push the recovery of the country from the impact of the pandemic.

The allocation forms part of the P17-billion budget for the Department of Transportation's (DOTr) programs to assist critically impacted sectors in the transportation industry.

This amount will not only provide temporary livelihood to displaced workers through service contracting of public utility vehicles, but will also enable the establishment of protected bicycle lanes and safe pathways; and the purchase of bicycles, bicycle racks and other safety equipment for bicycle-sharing programs under Senate Bill 1564.

"Our bikers must no longer risk life and limb as they exert patient legwork in traversing our roads (Hindi na dapat malagay sa alanganin ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan sa kanilang pagbibisikleta sa lansangan)," Poe said.

Poe earlier endorsed Move As One Coalition's P10-billion proposed funding for walking and cycling infrastructures, and purchase of bikes and bike racks for bicycle-sharing programs in Metro Manila and other highly urbanized cities.

"Our people deserve more transportation options that are practical, viable, beneficial and safe," Poe said.

The DOTr is coordinating with the Metro Manila Development Authority for the provision of bike lanes, as a number of cities like San Juan launched new bike lanes connecting to hospitals on Wednesday.

Another provision also introduced by Poe and duly adopted in the bill shall provide for LGU bicycle-sharing schemes with proper safety equipment for commuters, particularly health workers and frontliners.

Poe also co-sponsored Senate Bill 1582 or the 'Safe Pathways Act' which seeks to establish pop-up bicycle lanes and emergency pathways for use during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As our country lifts quarantine restrictions, we must find ways to enable our commuters to go back to work while maintaining social distancing," Poe stressed.

The country celebrated the World Bicycle Day yesterday.