June 4, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 815:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's statement on Duterte's certification of the Anti-Terror Bill as urgent 6/4/20 Hindi na nakakagulat na i-certify na urgent ni Duterte ang Anti-Terror Bill kaysa unahing matugunan ang gutom at pangamba ng mga Pilipino sa gitna ng pandemya. Sa isang gobyernong wala naman talagang kakayahan at sinseridad na mamuno, gagawin na lamang nya ang kanyang tanging alam upang manatili sa kapangyarihan: manakot, maniil at mandahas ng kanyang sariling mga mamamayan. In an earlier dispatch I issued when the Senate passed on 3rd reading the anti-terror bill in February, I vigorously stated that, had I been allowed to vote, I would have definitely voted against it. I pointed out that: "The fight against terrorism should not lead us to grant the government the power to abuse our human rights and civil liberties. Our weapon against terrorists cannot be a weapon against our citizens." I share the same concern with Senators Risa Hontiveros and Kiko Pangilinan, especially on some key provisions of the bill like "allowing the police and military to conduct a 60-day surveillance on suspected terrorists and compelling telcos to disclose their calls and message." It's obvious that the bill is not after real terrorists. May bagong imbentong krimen pa na " inciting to terrorism." Magsalita ka lang siguro na wala ka pang natatanggap na ayuda, at mag-alburuto tungkol dito, puwede nang "inciting" yun sa kanila. Given our law enforcement's exemplary record in human rights violations, hindi imposible. No safeguards for the protection of human rights. No redress of legitimate grievances. While it has been general knowledge that this government has been using the law blatantly to trample upon fundamental freedoms, itong Anti-Terrorism Bill na yata ang rurok ng kalupitan. This is lawfare at its subtlest yet vile form! Weaponizing the law against critics and truth seekers! I, myself, am a victim of lawfare, having been unjustly incarcerated for more than 1,900 days now, because the tyrant-in-chief in Malacañang has been using the full weight of his office against me. At hindi lang ako ang biktima ng pagbaluktot sa batas. Marami pa. At tiyak, dadami pa kapag tuluyang nabigyan si Duterte at ang kanyang mga alipores ng kapahintulutan ng mismong batas na tayo ay tiktikan, takutin, gawan ng kaso, arestuhin at tuluyang ikulong dahil sa ating mga pahayag at mga lehitimong pagkilos. The anti-terror bill has a profoundly chilling effect on our own fundamental freedoms of thought, of expression, of an independent press, and of maintaining association and peaceful assembly. Mass testing, ayuda, at transportasyon para sa manggagawa. Matinong pamamahala. Yan ang urgent. Hindi ang isang batas na wala na ngang saysay sa ngayon ay papatay pa sa ating mga kalayaan. Ginutom mo na. Pinabayaan pa. At ngayo'y bubusalan ang bibig nang di magsalita. Sobra na! #JunkTerrorBill #ActivismIsNotTerrorism (Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 815: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_no._815)