Press Release

June 3, 2020 Senate honors Garcia, PCG personnel in fight against Covid-19 The Senate today adopted a resolution commending the heroic services of the men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) under the leadership of Admiral Joel Sarsiban Garcia in the fight against Covid-19. At the same time, the resolution congratulated Garcia for his "valor and dedication" as PCG commandant. Senate Resolution No. 436 was introduced by Sen. Richard Gordon, who said the PCG under the leadership of Garcia heeded the call of duty and aided in the country's fight against Covid-19. He said Garcia's men had conducted massive laboratory testing for Covid-19 to identify, treat and isolate the positive patients and ultimately stop the deadly transmission of the virus that claimed the lives of more than 950 Filipinos and infected more than 18,000 of our countrymen. "The men and women of PCG continue to risk their lives by personally conducting the swabbing and specimen collection of thousands of repatriated Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and other returning Filipinos, as well as overseeing several isolation and quarantine facilities," Gordon said. "The immeasurable contribution and brave and heroic services of the members and officers of the Philippine Coast Guard should be recognized and commended," he added. Gordon said Garcia exemplified his valor and dedication to aid the government in the "gargantuan task" of leading his men and women in the massive Covid-19 testing of more than 36,000 Overseas Filipino Workers being repatriated due to the pandemic. The massive Covid-19 PCR testing was done in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross and the Task Force for Test, Trace and Treat. Garcia studied in Bago City Elementary School and the University of Negros Occidental-Recolectos for his secondary education. He finished his Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation majoring in Navigational Science at the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA). He also earned his Masters of Science degree in Maritime Safety Administration from the prestigious World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmoe, Sweden and Masters degree in Shipping Management at PMMA. He pursued further studies and obtained his Doctors degree in Philosophy in Public Administration from the Eulogio Amang Rodriguez Institute of Science and Technology (EARIST). He was likewise conferred a Doctor's degree in humanities (Honoris Causa) by the Sulu College for his humanitarian services.